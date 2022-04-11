ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK’s daily Covid cases plummet by THIRD in a week with 91,304 over the weekend

By Ellie Cambridge
 3 days ago
THE UK has seen daily cases drop by a third in a week - with 91,304 new cases logged over the weekend.

Infections have fallen significantly for the past two Monday's, a positive sign the latest wave has peaked.

Deaths are still high at 348, but this figure covers the whole weekend.

It is almost the same number as the fatalities reported in a single day on Friday, and is hopefully another promising sign.

The fall in infections does also coincide with free tests ending, but cases had started to fall before Brits were asked to pay for lateral flow tests.

It comes as health chiefs have called for Covid restrictions - such as masks and mixing limits - to be brought back as patients in hospital rises.

The increase in people going onto wards with the virus follows on from a rise in infections last month.

This was sparked by both the emergence of BA.2 - Omicron's subvariant which can spread even faster and get around vaccines - and people mixing more freely.

The latest Office for National Statistics figures show one in 13 people in England are infected with Covid, after hitting a record high.

Sajid Javid said this was to be expected after restrictions were lifted, and the Government isn't concerned due to Omicron causing a milder illness.

But the NHS Confederation has urged for "mitigating actions" - limits on indoor mixing and masks in crowded spaces - to be brought back in to stem the spread of the virus.

Today a Downing Street spokeswoman said: "There is no change to our guidance and our living with Covid plan still stands.

"Thanks to a combination of vaccination and treatment and our better understanding of the virus we are now able to manage it as we do with other respiratory infections, so that remains the case with our approach."

Vaccines are the best line of defence, health bosses say, with a new study showing symptoms in the triple jabbed last on average half as long as a common cold.

Spring boosters are being dished out for certain groups in society, to keep their immunity high.

Last week Boris Johnson refused to rule out further lockdowns if more deadly Covid variants emerge.

The PM downplayed the chances of imposing them but said: “It would be irresponsible of any leader in any democracy to rule out something that saves lives.”

The Independent

Ambulance and A&E performance drop to lowest levels on record as backlog grows

Ambulance response times and A&E performance in England have dropped to their lowest levels on record while the backlog of patients waiting for care has continued to grow, new figures show.The latest data from NHS England shows the number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment rose to a new record of 6.2 million at the end of February.This is up from 6.1 million in January and is the highest number since records began in August 2007.But the figures also show that while the overall waiting list has continued to grow, the number of people waiting more...
HEALTH
