ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Here’s why egg prices are quickly rising

By Nexstar Media Wire, Austin Kellerman, Madonna Mantione
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ycVix_0f5nJIOW00

SCRANTON, Pa. ( WBRE/WYOU ) — You may notice during your next trip to the grocery store that egg prices are much higher than usual. The wholesale prices for eggs are up nearly three times over this time last year, according to NBC News. At one point, the cost of a dozen eggs exceeded $3 for only the second time in history.

As of Friday, large grade A white eggs ran between $2.80-$2.89 per dozen on average, according to the USDA’s daily Midwest regional egg report . That’s more than double what they cost in March, according to CNN.

READ NEXT: Dickerson Park Zoo takes precautions during bird flu outbreak

The recent increase is blamed, in part, on a bird flu outbreak that’s led to the death of millions of egg-laying birds. Supply chain issues and high feed costs have only compounded the problem.

Over the weekend, a grocery store in the Dallas area had a sign that labeled the issue a “national egg shortage.” The sign acknowledged the price increase and said, “we will continue to work with our suppliers to improve availability.”

The price change will hurt businesses that use large amounts of eggs, but the average customer may feel the pinch as well.

“Usually we buy a dozen a week,” said Pennsylvania shopper Tom Enkulenko..

Some shoppers at Gerrity’s Supermarket in Scranton, Pa. said they’re considering cutting back on their egg purchases.

“By far, this is the highest price we’ve ever seen on eggs. Right now, we are sitting at double the price,” said Joe Fasula, co-owner of Gerrity’s Supermarkets.

Fasula fears these high prices might be here to stay for a while saying, “I don’t think anybody knows when that could end.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has reported grocery prices could go up another 4% before 2021 comes to a close.

According to the CDC, the risk to the general public from the avian flu outbreak is very low and there are no food safety issues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 8

Related
KOLR10 News

Hollister missing high schooler found

UPDATE: The Hollister Police Department said the missing highschooler has been found safe. Thank you to all who shared. HOLLISTER, Mo. — The Hollister Police Department is searching for a missing Hollister High School student. Emily Menter, 15, was last seen at the high school at approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 7. She is […]
HOLLISTER, MO
KOLR10 News

Missing Springfield woman found safe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A woman missing from Springfield has been found safe, according to the Springfield Police Department. Kesley L. Marquez left her residence on foot without her required medication on April 5, but was located safe on April 8.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
City
Scranton, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Scranton, PA
Business
Mashed

Food Price Increases Are About To Get Even Worse, USDA Predicts

Your grocery store bills might have been higher than usual lately — and the U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts that food costs are only going to increase again this year. The agency's Economic Research Service released its Food Price Outlook for 2022 and found that, between February 2021 and 2022, food prices in the U.S. jumped 7.9%, and are continuing to rise.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Jake Wells

Prices For Chicken, Ground Beef And Pork Expected To Rise Significantly

deli case at grocery storePhoto by Dianeduane (Creative Commons) The prices of chicken breast, ground beef, and pork are expected to go up again significantly over 2022. This news is in light of a protein inflation note by Evercore ISI that predicts most protein prices are expected to increase "substantially" due to the higher feed costs, with the price of chicken breast reaching as high as 70% year-over-year in the first half of 2022. (source)
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Supermarkets#Food Safety#Birds#Department Of Agriculture#Nbc News#Cnn#Dickerson Park Zoo
Vice

Superbug-Infected Chicken Is Being Sold All Over the US

This story was reported in collaboration with The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, an independent not-for-profit news organization based in London. Joanne Canda-Alvarez found her 9-year-old son splayed out on his bedroom floor, unable to move and foaming at the mouth. The day before, Jayven had been playing golf with his family. Now he was completely paralysed by the sudden onset of a rare autoimmune disease that doctors linked to campylobacter, a bacteria mainly found in poultry products.
AGRICULTURE
WMAZ

2nd pancake and waffle mix recall in 2 days. This one is nationwide.

A nationwide recall has been issued for pancake mix sold at Walmart due to possible contamination of foreign matter. It comes one day after a similar, more limited recall for pancake mix. Continental Mills issued a recall for one lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, the company...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Thrillist

This Salad Dressing Is Being Recalled from Whole Foods

Whole Foods shoppers check your pantry. The supermarket is voluntarily recalling its Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. Due to undeclared soy and wheat allergens, the dressing is being taken off shelves. Ingesting the dressing could cause life-threatening allergic reactions for those with allergies or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat products.
LOUISIANA STATE
Popculture

Kroger Product Recalled in 17 States

If you have shopped at Kroger and purchased the store's Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix, check your cupboards and heed this recall. Continental Mills recalls the mix due to "potential foreign material contamination." According to the FDA, contamination is not something you want to swallow. "Continental Mills has issued a...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC New York

Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled in 18 States Over Possible Contamination

Skippy is recalling tens of thousands of jars of two kinds of peanut butter distributed to 18 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, over concerns the products could be contaminated by small fragments of stainless steel. Fewer than 10,000 (9,353) cases of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy