ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Best Episodes from Every Season of ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’

By Kendra Beltran
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the announcement that HBO Max was blessing the world once more with what is quite possibly the most dramatic high school to ever grace the small screen, it’s time to take a look back at the show teens and tweens alike could not get enough of in the early 2000s,...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Box Office Flop Enters Netflix's Top 10

Jennifer Garner's legion of fans has helped raise awareness of Catch and Release, which resurfaced on Netflix recently. The movie was a box office flop in January 2007 but now has a spot on the streamer's Top 10 movies list. Garner can also be seen in one of Netflix's biggest recent hits, The Adam Project, which co-stars her 13 Going on 30 castmate Mark Ruffalo.
MOVIES
Fatherly

‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Leaving Netflix: Watch These 5 Episodes With Your Kids

For most of who grew up in the ’80s or ’90s, our first version of Star Trek wasn’t the William Shatner variety, but instead, the cozy series that starred Patrick Stewart. From 1987 to 1994, Star Trek: The Next Generation not only redefined the Star Trek franchise but also pushed the boundaries of just how far into the mainstream a geeky sci-fi series could go. There have been several renaissances of Trek since the classic show left the air in 1969; from the ’80s movies to the J.J Abrams era, to the current explosion of new streaming shows, including Discovery, Picard, and Strange New Worlds. But, The Next Generation was the Star Trek comeback that literally millions of people still adore more than any other.
TV SERIES
Collider

The 5 Best and 5 Worst 'Bob's Burgers' Episodes, According to IMDb

Since its first airing in 2011, Bob’s Burgers has continued to be a solid animated series. Unlike other popular long-running animated series, Bob’s Burgers centers on a loving and supportive family. They have their little quarrels and shenanigans, but a lesson is learned by the end of the episode, and the Belchers become more united.
TV SERIES
Collider

How to Watch 'The Garcias': Where to Stream, Episode Details, and More

After 18 long years, the beloved Garcia family will finally be back on your television screens. The hit Nickelodeon sitcom The Brothers Garcia has been adapted into a revival entitled The Garcias. Siblings Larry, George, Carlos, and Lorena are all grown up now and each have families of their own...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Person
Nina Dobrev
Person
Adamo Ruggiero
Person
Rupaul
Person
Cassie Steele
Person
Paige
Person
Aislinn Paul
Person
Drake
Collider

Why TV Needs More Alan Ruck

While not everyone will recognize Alan Ruck’s name, most people probably know him from his iconic performance as Cameron in the ‘80s classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Over 30 years later, Ruck has perfected another iconic character who may even top Cameron in his memorability. Ruck plays the eldest of the infamous group of siblings in HBO’s hit series, Succession. Originating two beloved characters decades apart is surely the mark of a talented actor. But, what Alan Ruck has that has made him stand out is something that few actors have perfected. He knows how to create funny, endearing, lighthearted moments in dark, dramatic contexts. This is why we need more of Alan Ruck on TV.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Alex Rodriguez reacts to Jennifer Lopez’s engagement to Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez was teased about his ex Jennfier Lopez’s engagement to Ben Affleck during ESPN2’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast by co-host Michael Kay.“It’s a great time in sports,” Kay said while discussing the Yankees versus Red Sox game with A-Rod. “We have a new Masters champion, the NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball is in full swing, people getting engaged. I mean, it’s a happy time in the world.”The former Yankees star, 46, laughed in response to the subtle reference to Lopez and Affleck’s engagement, which was announced on 8 April. Rodriguez then responded: “Happiness and world peace is...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Next Generation#Episodes#Every Season#Euphoria#Lgbtq#Canadian
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
Collider

'SNL': Jake Gyllenhall and Kate McKinnon Sing About Not Being the Best in 'Cabaret Night' Sketch

On Saturday Night Live, we watched as Jake Gyllenhaal sang through most of the night and it was a treat for us all. In one sketch called "Cabaret Night", we saw as The Singers Four took to the stage to sing a song of encouragement for those who weren't going to do anything great with their lives but instead, would just live an okay existence and that's fine by them. Gyllenhaal, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, and Bowen Yang had the energy of those cabaret singers that don't realize just how mean they're being, but somehow it worked.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

Why 'Star Trek's Prime Directive Changed the Course of Sci-Fi Forever

If you're a sci-fi fan, there's likely been a time in your life when you've been show-surfing and stumbled upon a classic of a bygone era. Maybe it was The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) or The Man From Planet X (1951), but so many of these early sci-fi films seem to share a common thread. Extraterrestrials either land on Earth, or humankind reach out into the stars and eventually other planets. Either way, we as humans are faced with a life form we've never seen before and have no understanding of. Using the previously mentioned films as examples, we immediately meet these new forms of life with suspicion, an intent to exploit them, or even outright violence. One might chock some of this up to social commentary of the time period, as 1950s science fiction, in particular, was steeped in the nuclear arms race and the rising panic instilled through McCarthyism. However, even today, we see more than a few films where extraplanetary life is immediately acted upon in an outright hostile manner. With that having been said, there are more than a few bits of media that see humanity coexisting with a menagerie of alien life — most notably, Star Trek.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly Eager to Have Jennifer Garner at Their Wedding

Click here to read the full article. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have barely had time to pop the champagne to celebrate their engagement, but it looks like the wedding guest list already has a few names on it. Besides their close family and friends, the couple apparently want to reserve one invite for Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. That might sound like shocking news, but Garner and Lopez have been reportedly bonding over their “respect for each other as mothers and as individuals” and the common goal of making sure Affleck is “doing well,” according to a Hollywood Life source. The...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'SNL': Jake Gyllenhaal and Melissa Villaseñor Visit a Couples Counselor With Unusual Methods

This couples counseling appointment from hell is beyond a couple's worst nightmare. Featured player Punkie Johnson takes the lead in this Saturday Night Live sketch when host Jake Gyllenhaal and Melissa Villaseñor go to couples therapy. Johnson, who is often under utilized on the show, really gets to show off her comedy chops, and will leave you wanting more Johnson every episode.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2': Is it Streaming Online or in Movie Theaters?

After becoming the highest-grossing video game movie, Sega’s video game franchise Sonic the Hedgehog is back with a second installment two years after the release of the first movie. Picking up from where the first film left off, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 tells the story of Sonic (Ben Schwartz), who is now settling in Green Hills and has to prove that he has what it takes to be a real superhero. Sonic is tested when Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns with a new ally, Knuckles (Idris Elba), to search for a mystical emerald that could destroy civilization and Sonic has to team up with a new friend to find the emerald first before it falls into the wrong hands.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

Peaky Blinders Recap: 8 Things We Didn’t See Coming

Peaky Blinders, BBC original series, quickly became one of the most entertaining shows from the very moment it premiered. Filled with exhilarating, adrenaline-inducing moments that go from thought-provoking to downright crazy, Peaky Blinders is, without a shadow of a doubt, next level television. Starting with Tommy’s (Cillian Murphy) life being...
TV SERIES
loudersound.com

Every Kreator album ranked from worst to best

The undisputed kings of German thrash metal, Kreator have been a steady and reliable presence for nearly 40 years now. Over the course of that time, Mille Petrozza’s band have produced an impressive catalogue of albums and influenced several generations of musicians, and they haven’t finished yet. With...
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy