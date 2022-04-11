ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County gas prices drop for 14th straight day; now $5.86 a gallon

By City News Service
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2G17_0f5nHJLf00

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased for the 14th consecutive day Monday, dropping a half-cent to $5.862.

The average price has dropped 20.4 cents over the past 14 days, including six-tenths of a cent Sunday and 1.8 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 11.7 cents less than one week ago, but 6 cents higher than one month ago and $1.885 more than one year ago.

The average price rose $1.283 to record highs during a 32-day streak of increases that ended March 27.

The Orange County average price dropped for the 13th consecutive day, decreasing a half-cent to $5.819.

It has dropped 21 cents over the past 13 days, including six-tenths of a cent Sunday and 1.9 cents Saturday.

The Orange County average price is 11.1 cents less than one week ago, but 4.5 cents more than one month ago and $1.869 higher than one year ago. It rose $1.277 during a 35-day streak of increases that ended March 27.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Comments / 3

Related
KTLA

L.A. County COVID cases rising again

After months of declining COVID-19 case numbers following the winter surge, Los Angeles County is once again seeing new case and test positivity rates increase, officials said Monday. The uptick is prompting renewed calls from officials for residents to get boosted against COVID-19 and practice caution during the spring holidays. “While outbreaks in many sectors […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Gas prices drop 20 cents in nine days

Last week, Citrus Countians were paying as much as $4.39 per gallon for gas. But thanks to a 20-cent drop in nine days, motorists are saving a bit more at the pump. The average price in Citrus as of Monday morning was $4.14. That compares to $4.16 and $4.25 respectively in Florida and the nation.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
HeySoCal

Earthquake shakes Malibu, West LA

A small earthquake rattled parts of Malibu and West Los Angeles Monday, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a magnitude of 2.9, struck at 9:02 a.m. about nine miles south-southeast of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were reports of minor...
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Traffic
Orange County, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Traffic
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Traffic
Saurabh

3 of the best neighborhoods to live in Long Beach, CA

Long Beach is a coastal city and port in Southern California that is one of the prime locations to live in Los Angeles County and in California. Some of the most popular tourist attractions are the Queen Mary, Aquarium, Convention Center, Performing Arts Center, and, of course, the beach. Long Beach is also home to California State University, where students may both study and enjoy the city. The city may provide a terrific experience for anybody looking for a California beach getaway or simply a place to live.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#City News Service Inc
HeySoCal

Average LA County gas price rises for 24th consecutive day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Friday for the 24th consecutive day, increasing 1.8 cents to a record $5.907. The average price has increased $1.12 during the streak, including 1.3 cents Thursday, setting a record each day, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 10.5 cents more than one week ago, $1.126 higher than one month ago and $1.988 greater than one year ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Gas prices fall to $4.25 per gallon

(Heathrow, FL) -- The pain at the pump isn't going away but it hurts a little less Monday. Triple-A finds the national average price for regular is down to four-25 a gallon after falling two cents over the weekend. One place prices are not falling is California, where the statewide average is up to five-85 a gallon. And drivers in sparsely populated Mono County, on the east side of the Sierra Nevada mountains, are paying six dollars and 47 cents a gallon.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama gas prices starting to drop

In one week, the average price for a gallon of gas in Alabama dropped eight cents to $4.08 a gallon. Now people are left asking one question: Is this a trend we'll continue to see?. “It’s possible but I think the most likely scenario right now is that we just...
ALABAMA STATE
Metro News

Average price of gas in West Virginia at $4.11 a gallon

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The good news is the price of oil is slumping, but the bad news is additives and summer demand will continue to put upward pressure on fuel prices. Reports indicate the average price for a gallon of gas has increased more than $1 since January of this year.
TRAFFIC
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
112K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy