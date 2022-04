They say that anything can happen on Monday Night Raw, and this week Austin Theory underwent a name change when it was revealed that WWE has dropped his first name. Austin Theory appeared in a backstage segment where he confronted Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville and he told them that Mr. McMahon assured him he’ll be getting a shot at the United States Championship. Adam Pearce told Austin Theory that he was well aware of the US Title opportunity, but Austin Theory interrupted Pearce, and told him that now he’s just “Theory” because he and Mr. McMahon decided that the “Austin” doesn’t suit him.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO