Kate Winslet to Star in British Anthology Series 'I Am' for Channel 4

By Britta DeVore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMare of Easttown star Kate Winslet has landed her newest role. Along with her daughter, Mia Threapleton, Winslet will soon be seen in the Channel 4 series, I Am. In I Am, creator Dominic Savage focuses each episode on a different character’s life. Winslet and Threapleton will be starring in the...

