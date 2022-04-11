Lynchburg Heart Walk raises over $60K to fund lifesaving science

Related
Gleaning for the World hoping to raise $100K on first-ever ‘Day of Giving’
CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — Would you like to give back to the central Virginia community? Now is your chance because Gleaning for the World is holding its very first “Day of Giving” on Wednesday! According to the nonprofit , this Day of Giving will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April […]
Testing out some heart-healthy recipes ahead of Lynchburg Heart Walk
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — There are only a few more days left until the Lynchburg Heart Walk, so WFXR News brought in a chef from the Centra Culinary Group to learn how to cook some heart-healthy meals. Chef Tim Schoonmaker, the corporate director and executive chef of the Centra Culinary Group, joined WFXR News’ Amanda […]
Best counties to retire to in Virginia
(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
Jennings students raise $15,000 for 'Jump Rope for Heart'
Jennings Elementary in Quincy recently raised $15,113 through "Jump Rope for Heart" for American Heart Association. Corey Harmon, the physical education teacher, promoted the event, offering to take a pie in the face from students who raised the most money. Two second-graders, Bailey Macklin and Brighton Estlow, in Aimee Fedore's...
Run/Walk Challenge to raise funds for scholarship in memory of 9/11 victim
CLINTON — The Clinton Central School District, in partnership with the Flight 93 September 11th Memorial Committee, has announced the First Annual Flight 93 Edward Felt Community Run/Walk Challenge to take place from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 9, at the Clinton High School Stadium Track and Field. A brief remembrance ceremony will follow the event at the site of the Edward Porter Felt Flight 93 September 11th Memorial adjacent to the Clinton Foundation Memorial Brick Garden along Chenango Avenue.
Assure Pregnancy Clinic in Fontana holds ‘Walk for Life’ to raise funds for services
Assure Pregnancy Clinic in Fontana wants to continue to provide free services for area residents, and that’s why the clinic held its annual “Walk for Life” fundraiser on March 12. More than 150 people of all ages walked along the streets of central Fontana, many of them...
As Norfolk teen fights for life, pastor calls the dangerous trip to school ‘unthinkable’ for some students
Tidewater Drive to Virginia Beach Boulevard to Booker T. Washington High School is the route a young Christina Lee took to Booker T. back in the late 1990s. Today, Lee is by the side of her 16-year-old daughter, Donaisa, who is fighting for her life at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Mother of 6 disgusted after discovering home is infested with rodents
Two women are infested with worry after they discovered rodents had made their homes into their own.
Sheetz aiming to hire nearly 400 Virginia employees
(WFXR) — If you’re looking for a new job, Sheetz is ready to help! The company is looking to hire almost 400 new workers around Virginia. In order to help reach this goal, Sheetz store in the Commonwealth will be holding a hiring event from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6. During […]
2 fastest-growing cities in Virginia
As we all know, Virginia is a beautiful state, and there has no shortage of beautiful attractions. There are several reasons people enjoy living in Virginia, such as the blue ridge mountains, skyline drive, great falls national park, and the devil's bathtub. Every corner of the state is marked by natural beauty.
Authorities ID man found dead in Pittsylvania Co. pond after reported crash
UPDATE 3:32 p.m.: The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has shared more details with WFXR News about the man whose body was discovered in a Gretna pond following a report of a crash Wednesday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 1100 block of Player Road in Gretna around 7 p.m. on […]
Mountaineer Food Bank giveaway slated for Wednesday
BECKLEY, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – Mountaineer Food Bank’s mobile food pantry will be stopping in Beckley this week. The pantry will be at Linda K Epling Stadium- located at 200 Stadium Drive- on Wednesday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food will be passed out until supplies last.
Local teen leaves American Idol
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Crozet resident who earned a spot on this season of American Idol says she is dropping out. Kenedi Anderson earned a platinum ticket, which allowed her to skip the first round of Hollywood Week. In a tweet, Anderson only stated that her leaving...
Virginia allocating extra food stamps on April 16
Officials say the benefits will automatically be loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Saturday, April 16.
NASCAR fans gear up for race weekend at the Martinsville Speedway
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WFXR) — Thousands of people have been looking forward to this weekend’s races at the Martinsville Speedway, which will not only be the first races in years with relaxed coronavirus restrictions, but they will also take place on the speedway’s 75th anniversary! This will be the only weekend where all three top NASCAR […]
Some Virginians worried about losing homes due to Virginia Rent Relief Program delays
Right now there are people living in fear of losing their home or property as they wait for the Virginia Rent Relief Program application process.
89-year-old woman dies after head-on crash in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say an 89-year-old driver died after going through a stop sign and crashing into another vehicle in Pittsylvania County Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the two-vehicle collision took place at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6 at the intersection of Route 41 and Golf Club Road. […]
Track Laps for Charity raises money for veterans at Martinsville Speedway
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WFXR) — Clay Campbell, the president of Martinsville Speedway, has driven the track more times than he can count. “We kinda take for granted how special it is to get out here on the speedway, but fans love it,” Campbell said. On Wednesday, April 6, Campbell watched fans take to the speedway’s track […]
WFXR Sports Sitdown: FOX Sports NASCAR Racing Host Kaitlyn Vincie
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Kaitlyn Vincie is a co-host of NASCAR RACE HUB, FS1’s daily NASCAR news and information program, and NASCAR RACEDAY, its NASCAR CUP SERIES studio prerace show, roles she assumed in 2020. In addition, she continues to host FS1’s NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES prerace show, NASCAR RACEDAY-NCWTS, a role she first […]
Virginia emergency SNAP benefits extended through April
(The Center Square) – The federal government approved Virginia’s request to extend emergency SNAP benefits through April, which will allow families on food stamps to continue receiving higher allotments. The emergency benefits will be automatically added onto a person’s Electronic Benefits Transfer when receiving his or her allotments...
WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.https://wfxrtv.com
