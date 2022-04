Picture it: You own a hotel. It’s 2 a.m., and you’re wrapped in the comforting warmth of your bed, but a potential customer is online on the other side of the world looking to book a room. For them, it’s lunchtime, and they’re looking for accommodations for their next trip. They have a question, though, and there are no employees available to answer it. So, by the time you are online, they aren’t there anymore — and neither is their booking.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 HOURS AGO