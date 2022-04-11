ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'The Batman' to Debut on HBO Max Next Week

By Erick Massoto
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you missed DC’s latest version of The Batman in theaters or simply don’t feel like spending three hours with strangers in a dark room, you’ll be glad to know that HBO is bringing the caped crusader to your screen sooner rather than later. The streaming platform is set to debut...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

HBO Max: The 22 Best Movies to Watch

Looking for a movie to spend your evening with? You've arrived at the right place. Let's look at what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as the service's handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
MOVIES
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Box Office Flop Enters Netflix's Top 10

Jennifer Garner's legion of fans has helped raise awareness of Catch and Release, which resurfaced on Netflix recently. The movie was a box office flop in January 2007 but now has a spot on the streamer's Top 10 movies list. Garner can also be seen in one of Netflix's biggest recent hits, The Adam Project, which co-stars her 13 Going on 30 castmate Mark Ruffalo.
MOVIES
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

‘The Batman’ On HBO Max: When It’s Coming to Streaming

Due to a technical glitch on the HBO website, we now know when Matt Reeves’ The Batman will arrive on HBO Max. According to Deadline, the gritty superhero flick will land on the streaming platform Tuesday, April 19. The Batman will subsequently premiere on the pay cable network on Saturday, April 23. While the listing has since been deleted, you can view it here on Deadline’s website.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Craig
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
John Turturro
Person
Peter Sarsgaard
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Andy Serkis
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
Collider

Why 'Star Trek's Prime Directive Changed the Course of Sci-Fi Forever

If you're a sci-fi fan, there's likely been a time in your life when you've been show-surfing and stumbled upon a classic of a bygone era. Maybe it was The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) or The Man From Planet X (1951), but so many of these early sci-fi films seem to share a common thread. Extraterrestrials either land on Earth, or humankind reach out into the stars and eventually other planets. Either way, we as humans are faced with a life form we've never seen before and have no understanding of. Using the previously mentioned films as examples, we immediately meet these new forms of life with suspicion, an intent to exploit them, or even outright violence. One might chock some of this up to social commentary of the time period, as 1950s science fiction, in particular, was steeped in the nuclear arms race and the rising panic instilled through McCarthyism. However, even today, we see more than a few films where extraplanetary life is immediately acted upon in an outright hostile manner. With that having been said, there are more than a few bits of media that see humanity coexisting with a menagerie of alien life — most notably, Star Trek.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly Eager to Have Jennifer Garner at Their Wedding

Click here to read the full article. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have barely had time to pop the champagne to celebrate their engagement, but it looks like the wedding guest list already has a few names on it. Besides their close family and friends, the couple apparently want to reserve one invite for Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. That might sound like shocking news, but Garner and Lopez have been reportedly bonding over their “respect for each other as mothers and as individuals” and the common goal of making sure Affleck is “doing well,” according to a Hollywood Life source. The...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'SNL': Jake Gyllenhaal and Melissa Villaseñor Visit a Couples Counselor With Unusual Methods

This couples counseling appointment from hell is beyond a couple's worst nightmare. Featured player Punkie Johnson takes the lead in this Saturday Night Live sketch when host Jake Gyllenhaal and Melissa Villaseñor go to couples therapy. Johnson, who is often under utilized on the show, really gets to show off her comedy chops, and will leave you wanting more Johnson every episode.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Dc#Hbo
Collider

Mads Mikkelsen & Jessica Williams on ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ How They Figured Out Their Wand Style, and Filming with the Spider Camera

With director David Yates’ Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore now playing around the world and opening in North America tomorrow, I recently spoke with Mads Mikkelsen and Jessica Williams about making the sequel. During the fun and relaxed interview, they talked about what it was like trying to figure out how to use their wands, how they used a special spider camera to film a certain sequence and the way it was like dancing with a camera, who made them laugh the most on set, which scene required the most takes, who was the fastest to leave their trailer, and what their characters would order at Starbucks. In addition, they talked about what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of a Fantastic Beasts movie, and what you should watch if you’ve never seen their work before.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Valet' First-Look Images Show Eugenio Derbez and Samara Weaving as an Unlikely Couple

The first official images of Hulu's upcoming romantic comedy film The Valet have just arrived. The Valet follows a movie star in hot water for a scandalous affair having to pretend to be in a relationship with a hard-working valet in order to avoid negative press. The Valet stars Eugenio Derbez, Samara Weaving, and Max Greenfield. The upcoming film is directed by Richard Wong from a screenplay by Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher and is the English-language remake of the hit 2006 French film of the same name. Betsy Brandt, Carmen Salinas Lozano, Amaury Nolasco, Marisol Nichols, Diany Rodriguez, Tiana Okoye, John Pirrucello, Ravi Patel, Noemí González, and Lunay round out the rest of the cast.
MOVIES
Collider

Peaky Blinders Recap: 8 Things We Didn’t See Coming

Peaky Blinders, BBC original series, quickly became one of the most entertaining shows from the very moment it premiered. Filled with exhilarating, adrenaline-inducing moments that go from thought-provoking to downright crazy, Peaky Blinders is, without a shadow of a doubt, next level television. Starting with Tommy’s (Cillian Murphy) life being...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

How to Watch 'The Garcias': Where to Stream, Episode Details, and More

After 18 long years, the beloved Garcia family will finally be back on your television screens. The hit Nickelodeon sitcom The Brothers Garcia has been adapted into a revival entitled The Garcias. Siblings Larry, George, Carlos, and Lorena are all grown up now and each have families of their own...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Blue Beetle' Casts Susan Sarandon as Lead Villain Victoria Kord

Susan Sarandon is officially set to join the DCEU in WB's Blue Beetle as the villainous Victoria Kord, The Wrap exclusively reports. The Academy Award-winning actress replaces Sharon Stone, who was previously in talks to play the villain before Sarandon closed the deal. The actress will be sharing the screen...
MOVIES
Collider

The 5 Best and 5 Worst 'Bob's Burgers' Episodes, According to IMDb

Since its first airing in 2011, Bob’s Burgers has continued to be a solid animated series. Unlike other popular long-running animated series, Bob’s Burgers centers on a loving and supportive family. They have their little quarrels and shenanigans, but a lesson is learned by the end of the episode, and the Belchers become more united.
TV SERIES
Collider

Why TV Needs More Alan Ruck

While not everyone will recognize Alan Ruck’s name, most people probably know him from his iconic performance as Cameron in the ‘80s classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Over 30 years later, Ruck has perfected another iconic character who may even top Cameron in his memorability. Ruck plays the eldest of the infamous group of siblings in HBO’s hit series, Succession. Originating two beloved characters decades apart is surely the mark of a talented actor. But, what Alan Ruck has that has made him stand out is something that few actors have perfected. He knows how to create funny, endearing, lighthearted moments in dark, dramatic contexts. This is why we need more of Alan Ruck on TV.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Moon Knight: 8 Subtle Details You Missed in Episode 1

Moon Knight (Oscar Issac) is Marvel's latest golden child, having recently premiered to glowing reviews. The promise of a superhero with DID (Dissociative identity disorder) is fascinating, and the pilot absolutely committed to that concept. Although most fans enjoyed the first episode, many people ended the episode with more questions than answers.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Classic Cartoons That Ended Way Too Soon

In the age of reboots and retcons rife with nostalgia bait, not every beloved cartoon gets the attention it deserves. Some ran for a single season or were unceremoniously cancelled without any chance to properly wrap everything up. They left their characters and plots high and dry without resolution and left fans to their own resources to campaign for more content or create their own endings.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Choose or Die': Trailer, Cast, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know

There have been a lot of horror movies lately that use social media and modern apps to deliver their frights. Choose or Die on the other hand opts to go old school. The cursed videogame in Netflix’s new film won’t let the fact that it’s a text-based adventure from the 80s keep it from terrorizing both the protagonists and audiences.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

10 Celebs You Forgot Guest-Starred On 'That's So Raven'

That's So Raven was a classic Disney Channel show for four seasons, earning it a spin-off starring Kyle Massey and Rondell Sheridan and later a 2017 reboot produced by Raven Symone that threw it back to the original show in its fifth season. Being the early-2000's hit it was, the...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy