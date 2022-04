BOSTON — Bruins fans watching Tuesday’s game against the St. Louis Blues may have thought they were seeing things, given Brandon Carlo suddenly left the game early. Carlo disappeared midway through the first period. In that time, he logged 4:48 on ice and had a minus-one rating, as he was skating when the Blues scored their lone goal of the frame. The Bruins later announced he was “unlikely” to return to the game but did not provide an injury designation.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO