East Stroudsburg man accused of killing infant son

By Hannah Phillips, Pocono Record
 3 days ago
A 3-month-old boy lay unresponsive in the upstairs bedroom of a Middle Smithfield Township home. His father performed CPR while his great-grandmother called the police. She screamed: Something's wrong with the baby.

He would die an hour later in the emergency room.

Eight months have passed, and Michael N. Yard is now a suspect in his infant son's death. Pennsylvania State Police arrested Yard Friday evening, nine days before what would have been the boy's first birthday.

Police interviewed the child's parents hours after he died on Aug. 1. The child seemed normal that morning, his mother said. She told troopers she fed him formula and played with him until around 2:15 p.m., when she left for work.

Yard took over his care, then. He said he spent the afternoon playing video games in the master bedroom with the boy at his side. He said he fed, burped and changed his son, then held him as he fell asleep. After, Yard said he placed the baby on the bed, situated between two pillows so he wouldn't roll, and left to use the restroom outside the bedroom.

When he said he returned, about 10 minutes later, the child was no longer breathing.

A series of autopsies spanning more than six months revealed that the boy died of blunt force trauma to the head. Doctors reported hemorrhaging in the brain, as well as fractures along three of his ribs — injuries that appeared to have happened two to three weeks before the infant's death.

State troopers received the autopsy report on March 31 and interviewed Yard again on Friday. He acknowledged that he was the only person upstairs with the child at the time of the incident and repeated the same version of events he'd told troopers on Aug. 1.

"Yard failed to provide any explanation for the traumatic injuries sustained by the victim and denied all knowledge as to how the child was injured, despite the child being under his exclusive care at the time of this incident," a trooper wrote.

Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac issued a final death certificate for the boy Friday, the cause of death listed as homicide. Yard was arrested and charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and child endangerment. He was denied bail and remains at the Monroe County Prison. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 20 at 10 a.m. under judge Daniel Kresge.

Hannah Phillips is the public safety reporter at Pocono Record. Reach her at hphillips@gannett.com.

