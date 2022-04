It’s been eight years since David Cronenberg’s last movie — 2014’s Maps to the Stars — and far longer since he made a truly Cronenbergian film full of his trademarks like body horror and strange and disturbing sexuality. But his latest, Crimes of the Future, is almost here, and you do not need to see Cronenberg’s name in the credits to know he made it. Nobody else would have come up with such a creepy, unsettling vision.

