MADISON, Wis. — After reaching record highs nationally a little more than a week ago, you may have noticed gas prices falling at the pump again. Experts at AAA say the national average for a gallon of regular gas set a new record on March 11 at $4.33, but has been falling since then. As of Tuesday, the national average was down to about $4.24 per gallon, but was significantly lower in Wisconsin, where prices are now around $3.91 per gallon.

MADISON, WI ・ 23 DAYS AGO