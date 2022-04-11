ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heart complications uncommon, treatable in children with COVID-19

By American Heart Association News
Heart complications in children and young adults infected with COVID-19 are uncommon but treatable, according to a new science report summarizing what's known about how to treat, manage and prevent cardiovascular complications from the coronavirus in youth. The scientific statement from the American Heart Association, published Monday in its...

Healthline

How Long COVID May Bring on Lung, Heart, and Brain Complications

Recent studies show that coronavirus infection can cause long-term symptoms affecting multiple organs. Shortness of breath, fatigue, and “brain fog” are among the most common symptoms of long COVID. Research into the mechanisms of long COVID and possible treatments is ongoing. Infection with the novel coronavirus could lead...
PUBLIC HEALTH
youthtoday.org

The impact of COVID-19 on the welfare of households with children

“The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have been widespread and disproportionately affected vulnerable segments of the population, including children and their families. The modest progress made in reducing child poverty has been reversed in all parts of the world by COVID-19. Impact of COVID-19 on the welfare of households with children – a joint World Bank and UNICEF publication – presents findings from data from high frequency phone surveys collected in 35 countries. The analysis identifies the impact of the crisis on households without and with (few or many) children, both focusing on the initial impact in 2020 but also the subsequent evolution of this impact. The analysis focus on key areas such as income and job loss, food insecurity, social protection programs and access to education, shedding light on the importance of placing children in poverty and their families highly on the agenda in the COVID-19 response and recovery.
KIDS
The Conversation U.S.

Vaccine hesitancy is complicating physicians' obligation to respect patient autonomy during the COVID-19 pandemic

Sitting barely 6 feet away from me, my patient yelled angrily, his face mask slipping to his upper lip: “No, I will not get vaccinated. And nothing you do or say will change that fact.” He provided no reason for why he was so opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine. As a primary care resident physician working in an underserved area of Reading, Pennsylvania, I have seen patients of all age groups refusing to follow COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing a mask, social distancing or getting the vaccine. Exposure in health care settings has accounted for a large number of infections. Early on...
PHARMACEUTICALS
News 12

Yale researchers suggest race could impact quality of cancer care

A study from Yale School of Medicine says a person's race may impact the quality of cancer care they receive. Researchers used a database that tracked 72% of the U.S. cancer population over 15 years. They found stark differences in the outcomes of Black patients with gastrointestinal cancers. Senior study...
CANCER

