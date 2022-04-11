ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Learn before you burn

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VF3Cy_0f5nDeGI00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Controlled or prescribed burns are common during the spring months in Bonneville County as property owners take measures to improve the health of their fields; however, those fires can quickly become uncontrolled.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department is encouraging property owners to take extra preventative measures, check current weather conditions, and to let them know about controlled burns prior to starting them.

According to recent reports from Idaho water experts, more than half of Idaho is in a severe drought. Hot and dry conditions result in additional risk when conducting controlled burns. Low soil moisture increases fire behavior, resulting in hotter fires that could spread quickly. Landscape features that typically stop controlled fires may not do so in drought conditions.

These factors can be reduced with good planning, such as using wider firebreaks and only burning when air temperatures are less than 60 degrees Fahrenheit with wind speeds less than 12 mph (measured at 6 feet above the ground) and a relative humidity between 30 and 55 percent. Having the proper equipment will also help mitigate risk, including a readily available source of water, fire rake, shovel, and a cell phone should the fire become uncontrolled.

Before burning, get up-to-date forecast information by contacting the National Weather Service in Pocatello at (208) 233-0834 or by going to their website . Also check with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality for daily air quality and weather condition reports.

“Keep in mind that while the wind conditions may be ideal in the morning, they could quickly change by early afternoon,” IFFD Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said.

Prior to starting the controlled burn, call the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch Center at (208) 529-1200 and provide them with the location, date, and time of the burn. Call them again when the burn is complete.

“We are fortunate to live in a community where people keep a watchful eye out for each other and call 9-1-1 when something is out of the ordinary, such as smoke and flames. By alerting dispatch prior to conducting a burn, the emergency communication officers will know it’s a controlled burn and will not send fire engines and ambulances rushing down the road with lights and sirens,” Hammon said. “This simple preventative measure also decreases risk to our personnel and others on the roadway."

The post Learn before you burn appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
County
Bonneville County, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Pocatello, ID
97.1 KISS FM

32 Bullet Holes in Montana Attraction Was 32 Too Many

As I was scrolling through my pictures on the old smartphone this morning, I ran across this one. He's called the "Clearwater Cow". He resides at Clearwater Junction where Highway 200 intersects Highway 87 and takes you to Seeley Lake. If you've never taken that drive, you should. Incredibly scenic....
MONTANA STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Blowing Snow to whip up the start of the work week

SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO (KIFI) - Scattered snow showers and very gusty winds will look to provide blowing snow conditions during most of the day Monday for the entire region. Rain showers might mix in with the snow showers for the valleys of the Snake River Plain and Magic Valley during the afternoon. Sustained winds will be The post Blowing Snow to whip up the start of the work week appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Controlled Burns
KIFI Local News 8

Hunter harvest stats show slight drop in elk and mule deer harvested in 2021, significant drop in white-tailed deer due to disease outbreak

Despite deer and elk harvest numbers dropping across the board, numbers have shown to be relatively on track with historic 10-year averages for mule deer and elk. White-tailed deer, however, didn’t fare as well in 2021. As anticipated, the number of white-tailed deer dropped significantly, a decline attributed to a late-summer disease outbreak. The post Hunter harvest stats show slight drop in elk and mule deer harvested in 2021, significant drop in white-tailed deer due to disease outbreak appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWS
KIFI Local News 8

Funland at the Zoo hoping for partial summer return

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The city of Idaho Falls is hoping to bring Funland at the Zoo back to life. Some of its former glory could be coming back as early as this summer. If you look at it now, it might be hard to imagine that it used to be one of the The post Funland at the Zoo hoping for partial summer return appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy