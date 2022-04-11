ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Xcel Reminds Customers to Have Severe Weather Home Emergency Kit Ready

By LEARFIELD
 3 days ago

(UNDATED) -- As spring and summer approach, Xcel Energy is reminding customers to be prepared. Xcel’s John...

WJTV 12

Jackson mayor declares local emergency due to severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, March 21, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a local emergency for the city ahead of the possible severe weather on Tuesday, March 22. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the storm could bring damaging winds, heavy rain and possible tornadoes. According to the mayor, the city and Department […]
JACKSON, MS
Daily Leader

Severe weather likely Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Jackson cautions severe storms are likely Tuesday into Tuesday night. Tornadoes are likely within the Moderate risk area where some strong tornadoes will be possible. Lincoln County and surrounding counties are in the Moderate risk area. A strong tornado can not be ruled out within...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
WEAR

Tree smashes mobile home in Holt during severe weather

CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- A tree smashed a mobile home in Holt Friday afternoon during severe storms in Northwest Florida. The home is located in the 4000 block of Log Lake Rd. south of I-10. "Our deputies have been checking for damage following reports of a possible tornado touchdown in the...
HOLT, FL
WHO 13

Severe Weather Awareness: Severe Thunderstorms

What is a Severe Thunderstorm? The National Weather Service defines a severe thunderstorm as a thunderstorm that produces winds of at least 58 mph, and/or hail at least 1″ in diameter (the size of a quarter).  There are different types of severe thunderstorms and Iowa sees them all. Single-cell thunderstorms-supercells Multi-cell thunderstorms-Derecho-Bow Echo-Squall Line-QLCS (Quasi-Linear Convective […]
IOWA STATE
KFDA

Xcel: More than 37,000 customers impacted by power outages due to winter storm

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The wintry weather conditions have resulted in power outages across the Texas Panhandle. Xcel Energy says more than 37,000 customers in Texas and New Mexico, primarily in the Texas Panhandle, have been impacted by the power outages. As of 12:40 p.m., the Xcel Outage Map said...
WSYX ABC6

Severe weather awareness week begins, do you have a plan?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a cold, long winter many are waiting for the warm temperatures to stay. But the changing season has American Electric Power reminding us of Severe Weather Awareness Week. The spring season can bring thunder, lightning, high winds, and flash floods. AEP says the time...
COLUMBUS, OH
WEAR

6 hospitalized, mobile homes damaged in severe weather in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. -- Six people were hospitalized and several trailers were damaged in the Atmore area Friday due to severe weather. The Big Oak Mobile Home Park on Jack Springs Rd. took on significant damage around 9 a.m. This is located between the Poarch Creek Indian Reservation and the Huxford Community.
ATMORE, AL
News Channel Nebraska

Readiness is the key, as spring and summer severe weather arrives

BEATRICE – This is spring and summer Severe Weather Awareness Week in Nebraska and Iowa. A statewide mock tornado warning is issued Wednesday morning, to allow citizens to practice what to do when severe weather hits. Gage County Emergency Manager Lisa Wiegand says it can happen, at any time....
BEATRICE, NE
Sand Hills Express

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Severe Weather Terminology

March 21-25 is Nebraska Severe Weather Awareness Week. As we head into the springtime, severe weather will begin to make its way through our area. During severe weather, the Storm Prediction Center and National Weather Service will issue alerts on radios, online, and through other avenues to communicate the type of weather approaching and the possible severity. These terms can be confusing such as if you should take shelter immediately.
ENVIRONMENT
KTAL

How to prepare for severe weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The ArkLaTex is under the threat of severe weather with the possibility of a few storms this afternoon but the main threat for severe weather and flash flooding will occur late tonight through tomorrow morning. Get daily forecasts and exclusive severe weather details on storms...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Panhandle Post

Severe Weather Awareness Week brings reminder of downed powerlines

COLUMBUS, Neb.-Nebraska Public Power District, in observance of Nebraska Severe Weather Awareness Week March 21-25, is urging customers to be aware of the dangers of downed powerlines. One result of severe spring storms are downed powerlines. Tornadoes can bring down transmission lines typically located in rural areas, but trees damaged...
COLUMBUS, NE
Laramie Live

Cheyenne Sanitation Reminds Customers Of Trash Disposal Rules

The City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department is reminding customers of the rules regarding trash and recycle disposal. That's according to a post on the City of Cheyenne Facebook page. According to the post:. -All city sanitation and recycling containers must have a minimum of two feet between the container and...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Independent

Geomagnetic storm alert issued as Solar particles threaten to slam into Earth

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a space weather alert for Thursday afternoon in advance of an expected geomagnetic storm that could impact electronics, satellites and communications. NOAA’s space weather prediction centre issued the alert for a moderate geomagnetic storm just before 5pm GMT (12pm EST) for areas north of 55 degrees latitude, the parallel line running through Canada, the UK and Russia, including the cities of Thompson, Newcastle upon Tyne, and Omsk, respectively. The geomagnetic storm could cause voltage fluctuations in electronics, dampen radio frequency communications and pose a hazard to low altitude satellites by...
ASTRONOMY

