Xcel Reminds Customers to Have Severe Weather Home Emergency Kit Ready

March 21-25 is Nebraska Severe Weather Awareness Week. As we head into the springtime, severe weather will begin to make its way through our area. During severe weather, the Storm Prediction Center and National Weather Service will issue alerts on radios, online, and through other avenues to communicate the type of weather approaching and the possible severity. These terms can be confusing such as if you should take shelter immediately.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 24 DAYS AGO