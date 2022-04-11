Buffalo police officers who pushed elderly man during 2020 protest cleared of wrongdoing
By WKBW Staff
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two officers with the Buffalo Police Department have been cleared of any wrongdoing in an incident during a protest in June 2020 that left a 75-year-old man injured. Officers Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe will not face any further discipline after an arbitrator's decision...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 26-year-old man repeatedly punched by a Grand Rapids officer during a traffic stop, causing controversy, has been sentenced to one to five years prison. Diabate Hood was sentenced Thursday, March 17 on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and obstructing police. Hood and...
A family in pain is calling for justice after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed by a Miami Police officer after a traffic stop earlier this month. “He was my heartbeat. That was my real heartbeat," Antwon Cooper's mother, Tilasha Cooper, exclusively told NBC 6 on Tuesday. "He just took my son. He just took my son away from me.”
SEATTLE (AP) — A 20-year-old man who hit a Seattle police officer on the head with an aluminum baseball bat during a 2020 demonstration calling for an end to racial injustice has been sentenced to five years in prison. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Jacob Greenberg of...
A Fairfax County police officer was found not guilty of misdemeanor assault on Friday afternoon, following a jury trial. Body camera footage showed the officer, Tyler Timberlake, who is white, placing his knee on a man’s back and using a stun gun on him in June 2020, about a week after video of the murder of George Floyd touched off a nationwide protest movement against police brutality.
A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
An NYPD watchdog has found that 104 officers were guilty of misconduct during Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020. The Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) oversight agency released the report on Tuesday, almost two years after the protests prompted by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 25 May 2020. The ensuing protests led to the NYPD coming out in force, with interactions between protesters and officers turning violent on several occasions. The CCRB was given the task of looking into more than...
EUGENE, Ore. - A 29-year-old Eugene man suffered fatal injuries Monday night in Eugene during what investigators believe was a road rage incident. The pedestrian, identified as Dylan Mark Wilson of Eugene, later died from his injuries, the Eugene Police Dept. reported Thursday. Police responded just after 10 p.m. March...
The Buffalo Police Department has released bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting of a man on Hertel Avenue. The man, who was allegedly wielding a knife, was shot by two officers. He has been identified as 30-year-old Dominique Thomas. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he is listed in stable but in serious condition. Police say he called for assistance and wanted to be taken to ECMC before the shooting. Officers say he charged at them with the knife, which is why they discharged their weapons. The two officers who fired at Thomas have been named - Phillip Edwards, who has worked for the force since January 2015, and Michael Ramos, who has been with BPD since January 2020. The police who responded to the mental health call did not have access to tasers or BolaWrap. There does not appear to be any mental health worker on the scene, which is something that has been previously discussed in response to mental health calls.
CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced on Tuesday the arraignment of 30-year-old Dominique Thomas on two counts of Menacing Buffalo Police officers during an incident early Monday, March 14. Read more here:
The California mom who claimed she was kidnapped, then beaten and branded as she was held captive for three weeks, has admitted that she made up the whole story and will plead guilty to federal charges. Sherri Papini, 39, was arrested and charged with lying to federal authorities and mail...
LOWELL, Mich. — WARNING: The video above contains foul language. Viewer discretion is advised. A West Michigan Police Department is under fire on social media for a police officer's alleged actions earlier this week says their officer did nothing wrong, and a report is on its way to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office for further review.
HILLVIEW, Ky. — The police officer's body cam video may be dark, but the desperation is clear. A man who has been shot twice yells, "Oh my God, please help me." And a Hillview police officer rushing to administer first aid tells him, "Keep breathing, man. Keep breathing." A...
Almost 2 years after the Buffalo Common Council approved the purchase, the Buffalo Police Department has finally begun distributing tasers to officers in the City of Buffalo. After many delays caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic, Buffalo Police officers began receiving their tasers and training in the first weeks of March 2022. So far, just under 200 officers have received them. More are on the way, but officers first must complete a training course on the proper use of the device.
Nearly two years after Black Lives Matter protests swept through New York City, the city’s police watchdog agency released new figures on its investigations into civilian complaints made against officers for alleged misconduct during the demonstrations, showing that very few charged with serious allegations faced any discipline. The Civilian...
Elyria police issued seven warrants for the arrest of a man who dragged a police officer with his car when trying to flee after he was spotted sleeping his vehicle in Journey Inn Parking lot, 888 Lorain Blvd. Police came upon the car at 2:41 a.m., March 21, and noticed...
A Hartland man who pleaded guilty in August 2021 to 10 counts of aggravated attempted murder was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday. Richard Murray-Burns, 33, led police on a chase from Waterville to Canaan in December 2019 before shooting at multiple officers. Murray-Burns was sentenced to 225 years — with all but 30 years suspended — and 20 years of probation, the Morning Sentinel reported.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people were arrested and more than $12,000 worth of drugs and $15,000 in cash were seized after officials executed a search warrant in Arnold.
Tyson Bargerstock and Timothy Bottorf were arrested after law enforcement with the state and county raided a home on Fourth Avenue, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced Thursday.
Bargerstock was arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges while Bottorf was wanted on a warrant for robbery causing serious bodily injury, the DA’s office said.
Over 115 grams of crystal meth worth $11,500 was seized, along with dozens of packets of suboxone worth $500 and some fentanyl, according to the DA’s office. Law enforcement also found $15,275 in cash and a pistol.
“I continue to be impressed with the unrelenting law enforcement officers on the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force and the collaboration between local, county, and state agencies. Every seizure results in more illegal drugs and guns off the streets and out of our communities. I thank everyone involved,” Ziccarelli said.
A man who twice rammed a police vehicle during a high-speed pursuit before crashing into a pregnant woman's car has been jailed. Tylor Lockhart, who was driving a Transit van, mounted a pavement near a school and drove through a park during the chase through Carlisle in January. The 19-year-old,...
