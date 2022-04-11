ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Newburgh Woman Pleads Guilty to Burglary Charge

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEWBURGH, NY – A Newburgh woman has pleaded guilty to charges of burglary and...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Rape Of Carmel Woman Found Dead

A man is accused of sexually assaulting a Hudson Valley woman who was found dead on Memorial Day Weekend three decades ago. The case dates back to 1990, when the 20-year-old woman from Putnam County was spending the weekend in southern New Jersey with friends in Wildwood, authorities said. Using...
WILDWOOD, NJ
Paterson Times

Totowa woman pleads guilty in murder of Paterson woman left in trunk, agrees to testify against co-defendants

A Totowa woman pleaded guilty on Friday in the grisly murder of a Paterson woman left in a vehicle trunk and agreed to testify against her co-defendants. Joelle Martucci, 24-year-old, pleaded guilty to hindering apprehension and tampering with evidence. As part of the plea deal, she will receive a five-year probation sentence. She will also testify against the others allegedly involved in the killing.
TOTOWA, NJ
WCIA

Second man pleads guilty in connection to woman’s death

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man pleaded guilty to charges connected to the death of a woman. In a news release, Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said 21-year-old Thomas Miller pleaded guilty to concealment of homicidal death and possession of a converted vehicle. Those charges stemmed from the death of 72-year-old Sherry […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newburgh, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Newburgh, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Orange County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, NY
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
Beach Radio

Woman raped by 3 men who met her at Manalapan, NJ bar, cops say

Three men, each 24 years old, are accused of repeatedly raping a woman, not long after they met her at a bar in Monmouth County this month. Andrew J. Gallucci, of Marlboro, Richard S. Gathy, of Manalapan, and Ronald W. Hondo, of Monroe Township have each been charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and third-degree criminal restraint, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newburgh Woman#Orange County Court
Daily Voice

Armor-Piercing Bullets, Glock Handgun, High Capacity Magazine, Drugs Seized by Brick Police

Armor-piercing bullets, drugs, a Glock handgun and a high-capacity magazine were among the items seized in a series of Jersey Shore arrests. On Friday, April 1 at 8:30 p.m., the Brick Police Department's Street Crimes Unit investigated suspicious activity in the Maple Leaf Apartment Complex. It resulted in a motor vehicle stop near Maple Avenue and Herbertsville Road.
BRICK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
Daily Voice

Women Looking For Any Excuse To Be Pulled Over By Bergen County Officer Going Viral

Women across North Jersey are apparently willing to get themselves into trouble if it means scoring a date with one of River Edge's newest officers. A photo of Domenic Pizzanelli holding a lost dog on the River Edge PBA Local 201's Facebook page has caught the attention of thousands of women, many threatening to run red lights and rob banks just to chat with the officer.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Found In Jersey City (DEVELOPING)

A homicide investigation was apparently under way Thursday, March 17 in Jersey City. Developing reports say a 38-year-old woman's body was found on the 250 block of Clinton Avenue. Authorities confirmed there was an active investigation but it was not immediately clear who was handling that. No details were released...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Pair attack man while onboard Manhattan-bound train: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two suspects — one carrying a dog — assaulted a 39-year man on a J train March 5, police said Thursday. The train was approaching the Crescent Street station about 2:25 a.m. when the two suspects stabbed the victim multiple times in the head, back and arms. The suspects […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

85K+
Followers
52K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy