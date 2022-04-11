ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little People’s Isabel Roloff APOLOGIZES to fans for using ‘too many filters’ in pics & shares stunning unedited selfie

By Jorge Solis
 3 days ago
LITTLE People, Big World's Isabel Roloff has apologized to her fans for using too many filters in her pictures and shared a stunning unedited selfie.

Isabel, 22, recalled her experience with how "filters lower the quality" in an Instagram Story.

Isabel Roloff said that 'some people are born beautiful' Credit: Instagram/isabelsofiarock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R71Dt_0f5nCHGK00
Isabel Roloff apologized for using Instagram filters 'so much' Credit: Instagram/isabelsofiarock

During the discussion with her husband, Jacob, 25, said: "See! Another reason not to use them."

The LPBW star replied: "Well some people are born beautiful."

With "some reflection," the reality star realized: "Yes, I am beautiful."

Isabel continued: "I don't need a filter. Even if it's hard to be happy with how I look sometimes."

She concluded: "I should be more mindful of the way I talk about myself especially now that I am a mother but always because our words have power."

In the next Story, Isabel shared an unedited photo of herself as she smiled and showed off her ring, which matched the light blue color of her nails.

She added: "We are taught from a young age to be displeased with our appearances and to constantly compare ourselves.

"The era of using filters daily just adds to that even more so."

Isabel apologized for using the filters "so much" and promised that she would "be better about it."

Jacob and his wife welcomed their son, Mateo, in December 2021.

NEW SEASON

TLC recently announced the premiere of season 23 of the family's popular reality show, which will air on May 17th at 9pm.

Matriarch Amy Roloff, 57, also told Entertainment Tonight that the family had signed up for two more seasons as well.

It is unclear if the couple will be involved in the upcoming season.

'JACOB HAS POTENTIAL'

All this comes as patriarch Matt Roloff, 60, has reportedly picked one of his children to take over for Roloff Farms, a 100-acre farm in Helvetia, Oregon.

In addition to Jacob, Matt shares sons Zach, 31, and Jeremy, 31, along with daughter Molly, 28, with his ex-wife Amy.

Isabel's father-in-law is reportedly planning to retire soon and expecting to spend more time at his vacation home in Arizona with his girlfriend Caryn Chandler.

A source close to the family patriarch told The Sun: "Matt would prefer Jacob and his wife, Isabel, to take over the farm but he's not sure they are on board at the moment."

The insider continued: "He is the youngest son but Matt knows Jacob has potential, they are on the farm a lot, and Matt thinks this is a good way to teach him a lot of things he needs to learn.

"Zach has also mentioned taking over the farm, and Jeremy has said in the past he would like it.

"So Matt is still kind of stuck on what the next steps are, but he would prefer Jacob."

The source concluded: "Matt is on good terms with all his sons, and Jeremy has been working on making the pumpkin season for visitors, but the situation of who will take over the farm is still an issue yet to be resolved."

Isabel Roloff claimed she used tons of filters in her photos Credit: Instagram/isabelsofiarock
Jacob Roloff posed with his wife Isabel for a photo Credit: Instagram/Isabel Roloff
Isabel held her baby Mateo in her arms Credit: Instagram / Isabel Roloff

