ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

1 killed, 2 wounded in gunfire exchange on Beale Street

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0f5nCEc900

One man was killed and two others wounded in a gunfire exchange on Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee, that involved police, authorities said.

Officers responded early Sunday to a report of shots fired and found two groups of men exchanging gunfire outside of The Green Room in front of Memphis officers, news outlets reported, citing a police statement.

A man from one group fired shots and struck two men in the other group and the first victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. A man from the other group returned fire and police, who were caught in the middle, began shooting, officials said.

The second man who fired was shot and taken into custody. It was not clear whether he was hit by officers or by someone who fired shots from within the groups, police said.

The two wounded men were initially taken to a hospital in critical condition, but their statuses have been upgraded to serious, the police statement said.

Three Memphis officers who were at the scene fired their weapons and have been placed on routine leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Another officer parked outside the club was uninjured but his patrol vehicle and body-worn camera were struck by a bullet fired by one of the groups.

“The Memphis Police Department is outraged at the senseless and brazen acts of violence that took place this morning in the presence of officers,” Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said in a statement. “We will continue working and strategizing with our downtown stakeholders and city officials to create a safe and welcoming environment for our residents, businesses, and visitors.”

Patrons on Beale Street are not allowed to have guns, but the suspects were not searched because Beale Street security left at 1 a.m. Sunday, Downtown Memphis Commission President and CEO Paul Young said in an interview with The Commercial Appeal.

The shooting will lead to enhanced security measures, Young said.

Comments / 106

Phillip D. Crider
3d ago

we need to wipe out and destroy the gangs in this country just like Mexico needs to get rid of their cartel we need to get rid of the gangs it's not the guns it's the people that carry them that's the problem

Reply(8)
58
TX Man
3d ago

Wow!!!! Laws banning guns and creating gun free zones only impacts those who abide them. This was very brazen right there in front of cops. Shooting @ ea like it's the Wild West or something.

Reply(8)
61
Speshullsauce
2d ago

I was a police officer there for quite a few years. Gangsters having a shootout right in front of the police, not surprised one bit. You’re safer in the worst part of LA than any part of Memphis.

Reply(4)
18
Related
The Independent

Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Mother describes son’s death in Beale Street shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A family has identified one of the victims of a shooting on Beale Street that left one person dead and two injured early Sunday morning. Weekend violence on Beale Street has pierced the heart of Tashia Smith. “I had to watch my son die in my hands,” she said. Her 26-year-old son Tacquan […]
MEMPHIS, TN
HipHopDX.com

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Attacked In Shelby County Jail

Memphis, TN – Young Dolph murder suspect Justin Johnson, also known as aspiring Memphis rapper Straight Drop, was reportedly attacked in jail on Friday (March 18). According to TMZ, Johnson’s attorney Juni Ganguli said he was punched by a fellow inmate at Tennessee’s Shelby County Jail while in the middle of a phone call.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Jury hears gunshot-filled 911 call from slain NBA player

The gunshot-filled 911 call came into a Tennessee police department just after midnight on July 19, 2010, from the cell phone of retired NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Wright was lured to a road next to a field by his ex-wife and another man charged with killing him, prosecutor Paul Hagerman told a jury Tuesday. Wright's call had reached the police department in Germantown, a suburb of Memphis, and the pop-pop-pop of gunshots rang out over the line.“Hello? Hello? ... Nothing but gunshots,” the dispatcher said. Then the line went dead.The phone call was played Tuesday during the prosecutor's opening...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCIA

Woman charged in connection to deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Charges were filed in connection to a shooting that happened at Ginger Bend Drive on Wednesday. In a news release, Champaign Police officials said 35-year-old Cherell Ingram was charged with four counts of murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. The victim, 25-year-old Brandon McClendon, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Twin brothers charged in 2018 murder investigation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police said two 23-year-old men have been arrested and charged in connection to a 2018 murder. According to officers, Aeron Clark and his twin brother Aerick Clark were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Las Vegas on March 5. They were extradited to Danville earlier this week and were […]
DANVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Memphis Police#Guns#Beale Street
Vibe

Young Dolph Was Shot 22 Times During Ambush, Autopsy Reveals

Click here to read the full article. Late rap star Young Dolph was shot 22 times during the ambush that took his life in November 2021, reports Fox 13 Memphis. On Tuesday (March 15), the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center’s autopsy determined that he succumbed to over two dozen gunshot wounds in areas of the head, neck, torso, back, and arms. His death has been ruled a homicide. Young Dolph was murdered on Nov. 17, 2021 while visiting Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, a local bakery in his hometown of Memphis. Two suspected gunmen, 23-year-old Justin Johnson and 32-year-old Cornelius Smith, have...
MEMPHIS, TN
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Monroe teen found safe

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Alexis Sasser has been found safe by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for 17-year-old Alexis Sasser. Sasser was last seen in Monroe, La. on Monday, March 21, 2022. She was wearing black and white Adidas […]
MONROE, LA
iheart.com

Young Dolph's Autopsy Report Reveals New Details About His Death

Nearly four months after his passing, Young Dolph's death has formally been ruled a homicide. According to a report Fox 13 in Memphis published Tuesday, March 15, the official autopsy report confirms that Dolph was shot 22 times during the shootout that claimed his life outside of Makeda's Homemade Cookies back in November. The West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center's autopsy report also details exactly where the rapper was shot. Dolph suffered gunshot wounds in the right back, center back, left back, right arm, left arm, left chest, left abdomen, right chin, right neck, right wrist and right shoulder.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two wanted after deadly car wash shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police need your help finding two men responsible for a shooting at a car wash last year. Police say Demarico Thompson was washing his car at the Super Suds Carwash on University on September 20, 2021 when the two men got out of a white Kia Sorento that was parked in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Philadelphia police say mass shooting was hired hit

Police say a mass shooting that left one person dead and six injured in Philadelphia last September was the result of a hired hit carried out on a busy street in the middle of the afternoon, reports CBS Philadelphia. Philadelphia Police Lt. Hamilton Marshmond says 26-year-old Steven Jones was standing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KBTX.com

Bryan police nab four suspects in theft of catalytic converter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The following release comes from the Bryan Police Department:. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 15th, an observant citizen observed multiple subjects stealing a catalytic converter in the 1900 block of Austin’s Colony Parkway. The reporting party was able to relay identifying information about the suspects and a description of the vehicle they arrived in to dispatch.
BRYAN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Third San Angelo Suspect Arrested in Lubbock Double Capital Murder

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Lubbock Police Department has confirmed the arrest of the third suspect in the double capital murder that involved three San Angelo residents in Jul. 2020. The following is a release by the Lubbock Police Department:. Two additional arrests were made yesterday in a 2020...
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC News

ABC News

608K+
Followers
147K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy