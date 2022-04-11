Flood Warning issued for Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 16:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Bucks; Chester; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northeastern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 428 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Royersford, or 17 miles north of West Chester, moving northeast at 35 mph. Another storm in central Montgomery County crossing into Bucks County may also turn severe. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Pottstown, Phoenixville, Lansdale, Quakertown, Perkasie, Doylestown, Souderton, Collegeville, Royersford, Chalfont, Trappe, Hatfield, Dublin, Schwenksville, Green Lane, Fricks, Spring Mount, Cedarville, Skippack and Stowe. This includes Northeast Extension between mile markers 27 and 42. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
