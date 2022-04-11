ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

This awesome in-game mic'd-up moment with Kiké Hernandez is exactly what baseball needs

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46znbm_0f5nBdRz00

The best new trend in Major League Baseball this year is players getting mic’d up for regular-season games, taking what’s been done in spring training and bringing it into real contests.

That’s right, players are having chats with the booth in real time — see Joey Votto and Ozzie Albies last week — and on Sunday night, we had a thrilling moment go down.

Boston Red Sox do-it-all player Kiké Hernandez was on the mic for Sunday Night Baseball, and with Anthony Rizzo at the plate for the New York Yankees, he went over out loud what his strategy was with men on second and third. He wanted to prevent Rizzo from going to second.

Then? The ball came his way (“Here it is!”):

How awesome is that? How good is that for the game? Right?! I love it. Some more mic’d up goodness:

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees prospect picks up 1st MLB win

Miguel Yajure is on the board. The Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander picked up his first MLB win on Sunday, pitching two scoreless innings in the 9-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Yajure’s teammates doused him with water in the clubhouse after the contest. “It was good, everybody was yelling...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Cubs RHP Thompson suspended by MLB for hitting McCutchen

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson was suspended for three games on Monday for hitting Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen with a pitch. Cubs manager David Ross was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball. Thompson and Ross also were fined an undisclosed amount. Ross...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
The Independent

Alex Rodriguez reacts to Jennifer Lopez’s engagement to Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez was teased about his ex Jennfier Lopez’s engagement to Ben Affleck during ESPN2’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast by co-host Michael Kay.“It’s a great time in sports,” Kay said while discussing the Yankees versus Red Sox game with A-Rod. “We have a new Masters champion, the NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball is in full swing, people getting engaged. I mean, it’s a happy time in the world.”The former Yankees star, 46, laughed in response to the subtle reference to Lopez and Affleck’s engagement, which was announced on 8 April. Rodriguez then responded: “Happiness and world peace is...
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Watch: Angel Hernandez screws Braves over by doing Angel Hernandez things

Atlanta Braves fans were not pleased with home plate umpire Angel Hernandez during Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals. One way to know how baseball season has finally arrived is when fans unite to talk about the questionable calls made by umpire Angel Hernandez. Atlanta Braves fans got a taste of it during their fifth game of the season at Truist Park against the rival Washington Nationals.
ATLANTA, GA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Confirms LeBron James Didn't Call Him After They Met In His Rookie Year: "He May Have Called A Couple Of Times, But Nothing To The Magnitude Of Kobe."

Michael Jordan and LeBron James have never had the closest relationship, with LeBron chasing the GOAT for most of his career to become the greatest of all time himself. NBA insider Jackie MacMullan revealed earlier this year that MJ gave a rookie LeBron James his number but LeBron never really ended up calling him to get his guidance.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Ozzie Albies
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy