Construction started in mid-March on Valerie’s Taco Shop, located at 6720 Alma Road in McKinney, as part of the Hub 121 development off SH 121. Officials with the restaurant say construction is expected to last about a month and a half. The Mexican restaurant will sell a variety of meat and vegetable tacos, including carne asada, grilled shrimp and carnitas. Burritos, quesadillas and sides will also be available. A phone number and full menu for the McKinney taco shop will be available soon. www.valeriestacoshop.com.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO