NBA playoffs matchups, schedule for the 2022 postseason

By Charles Curtis
 4 days ago
After the always-long regular season, the NBA playoffs are here.

It’s all starting this week with the play-in tournament that will determine the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds in both the East and West, which will provide us with extra playoff excitement.

But we’ll break down the whole first round, including how the play-in winners could slot in to face the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds in each conference (that would be the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies in the West and the Miami Heaet and Boston Celtics in the East).

So, here it is: The NBA postseason matchups we’ve been waiting to see:

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 6 Chicago Bulls

The Bucks beat the Bulls in every regular-season matchup they had this season.

No. 3 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 Denver Nuggets

This should be a FANTASTIC series between two teams full of MVPs and All-Stars.

No. 4 Dallas Mavericks vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

These teams split their regular-season matchups … and what if the Jazz can’t get it done in the postseason yet again?

Schedule

This is helpful:

