When Norton city officials decided it was time to upgrade the police headquarters, they knew it might be a tougher sell than in most years. Many residents are still recovering physically and economically from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and could be less inclined than usual to support a popular service. Worse yet, the department has suffered some recent public relations misfires, with the suspension of two officers and friction between the police union and Chief John Dalessandro going public.

NORTON, OH ・ 21 DAYS AGO