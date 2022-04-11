ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jack White proposes, marries musician Olivia Jean at Detroit show

By WXYZ Staff
wrtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — Jack White had a very eventful Friday. His day began by performing the national anthem at the Detroit Tigers game. Later that night, he surprised fans by marrying musician Olivia Jean on...

www.wrtv.com

Comments / 0

