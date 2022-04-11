ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mr. Trash Wheel helps celebrate year two of a partnership by eating giant olive made of recycled material

By Kelly Broderick
 3 days ago
Mr. Trash Wheel helped celebrate year two of a partnership between Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore and America's largest national brand of olive oil in a mission to help the Baltimore Harbor and surrounding communities have a cleaner and greener environment.

The second year of this partnership includes a larger and broader Community Cleanup and Beautification Grants Program that totals $30,000, "in addition to funding the collection and removal of an estimated 250 tons of trash and debris from Baltimore’s Inner Harbor through the re-adoption of Mr. Trash Wheel and Professor Trash Wheel."

To celebrate, Mr. Trash wheel ate a giant olive made of recycled material!

Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Community Cleanup and Beautification Grants Program, click here for more information.

