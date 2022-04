April is Fair Housing Month! To celebrate, the Division of Human Rights, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, New York State Homes and Community Renewal, and the New York State Department of State will be hosting fair housing webinars to educate New Yorkers about their rights. The virtual programs will cover the legal protections against discrimination that are afforded homebuyers and the fair housing obligations of professionals in the real estate industry.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO