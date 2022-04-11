ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

One Trapped After Two Vehicles Overturn In 5 Freeway Crash In Valencia

By Louie Diaz
Santa Clarita Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 5 Freeway crash with two overturned vehicles in Valencia has impacted traffic and sent one person to the hospital Monday morning. Around 6:45 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision with persons trapped on the southbound 5 Freeway between Rye Canyon Road and Magic Mountain Parkway in...

www.hometownstation.com

Related
Interesting Engineering

Tesla is flying above the streets of Los Angeles. And it crashed into two parked vehicles

Tesla might be making somebody's dreams come true, but this is a total nightmare. On March 30, YouTuber Alex Choi posted a video titled 'a flying tesla' in which he claimed a random driver came up with the idea of showing a place where David Dobrik, another YouTuber, jumped his Tesla. The video includes clear footage of a 2018 Tesla S-BLM going airborne in the middle of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

2 people killed after a head-on crash on 215 Freeway (Riverside, CA)

2 people killed after a head-on crash on 215 Freeway (Riverside, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, two people lost their lives following a two-vehicle accident on 215 Freeway. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the freeway’s northbound lanes near the Washington Street exit at approximately 1 a.m. after getting reports of a car crash [...]
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Police: San Bernardino Man Arrested In Family Member’s Molestation Could Have More Victims

REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of molesting a family member since she was as young as 7 years old may have more victims, police said Tuesday. (credit: Redlands Police Department) David Israel Ceballos, 40, was arrested on March 3. He is being held on $750,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 28, according to Redlands police. A woman reported to police that Ceballos, a relative of hers, had sexually assaulted her over the span of six years, starting when she was 7 or 8 years old. The abuse allegedly happened in San Bernardino and Redlands, until she was 13 years old. During the investigation, police told the detectives that Ceballos had access to more unidentified girls who may also be victims of sexual assault, so pictures of him with and without facial hair were released to the public. Anyone with more information about Ceballos can contact Redlands police at (909) 798-7681 or Detective Steve Truong at struong@redlandspolice.org.
REDLANDS, CA
