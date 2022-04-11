6 On Your Side: Consumer Confidence, How to make your pet happy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discussed the steps to keep your pets healthy as the season changes. With spring starting, it’s not just the temperatures getting warmer outside. The season change also means that ticks, fleas, rabies, and leptospirosis could potentially affect your pets. Erickson said to make sure to ask your vet to see if your dog should get a leptospirosis vaccine and keep the flea and tick medicine handy. “One flea can bite a dog 400 times a day,” Erickson said. “The bites are painful, they’re irritating, so check with your vet on the right flea preparation.” WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.

PETS ・ 17 DAYS AGO