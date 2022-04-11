ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person of interest sought in Waterbury mother’s death

By Rob Polansky, Evan Sobol, Christian Colón, Roger Susanin
 3 days ago

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A mother is dead and another person is recovering after a shooting in Waterbury over the weekend, according to police.

Authorities said 56-year-old Mabel “Martinez” Mercado was killed after being hit by a stray bullet.

Levi Brock, 34, of New Haven, was identified as a person of interest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4GQu_0f5n9Cur00
Levi Brock

Police held a news conference at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday:

The shooting was reported in the area of Walnut and Orange streets around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Two homes were hit by bullets, police revealed.

Police said that multiple shots were fired between two vehicles, a white Acura and a black Honda. They determined that the incident was drug-related.

A 35-year-old male, identified as Ryan Lindsay, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting in the same area, police revealed. He was hit in the hip.

Lindsay was dropped off at the hospital by a friend.

Lindsay was questioned by police, which was how they learned the incident stemmed from drugs.

The owner of Acura was identified Angel Gonzalez, 22, of Waterbury. Police described him as a convicted felon who was known to be involved in drug activity. Gonzalez located Saturday night.

The Honda was owned by Brock. Brock was also described as a convicted felon who was on probation. They said his convictions included reckless endangerment, cruelty to animals and drug charges.

Police said Brock’s Honda was found in New Haven on Monday. It was seized through the execution of a search warrant. A handgun and other weapons were said to have been recovered.

Brock, however, remained missing as of Tuesday morning.

Police said they increased patrols in the area.

Mercado’s husband spoke with Channel 3 on Monday.

He said his wife was sewing inside the room when the bullet came in and struck her head.

Another family member found her and called police.

The family shared pictures and said she was incredible and loving. She moved to Waterbury about two years ago from Puerto Rico.

Mercado’s daughter was an Olympian who represented Puerto Rico. The family said she dropped out of a competition after getting the call about her mother.

In a statement written in Spanish, Mercado’s daughter wrote:

Police said Mercado was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital for serious injuries.

She died from her injuries at the hospital Sunday night, police said.

“I feel bad because it could have happened to anybody,” said Yineralda Torres, the victim’s neighbor. “It could have happened to, God forbid, to my grandkids, or it could’ve happened to me.”

Some residents said they didn’t hear the shots, but others knew exactly what the sounds were. Another neighbor told Channel 3 that her family’s house was shot at.

“I wasn’t home, my grandkids were, but thank God they are ok. Waterbury is getting worse. They were playing in the living room. Thank God the shot went up the window, not down,” the neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, said.

Officials said Mercado was not the intended target.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941.

IN THIS ARTICLE
