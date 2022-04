Just as the industry was coming to terms with two of the biggest ultra-low-cost carriers in the US becoming one, the tables have turned again. The Frontier-Spirit tie-up would have created the largest ULCC in the country, with a fleet of almost 500 aircraft targeted by 2026. But a surprise unsolicited offer from JetBlue has shaken things up, and with Spirit opening the door to negotiations with the New York carrier, the future looks increasingly uncertain.

