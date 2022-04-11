ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Liquor Commission Tables Vote for New Naperville Entertainment Venue

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I’d like to not vote on a wholesale yes or no nor individual licenses at this meeting”- Commissioner Mitch Stauffer. The Liquor Commission delayed voting on The Matrix Club’s request for three liquor licenses at last week’s meeting. The 4,500square foot restaurant, banquet hall, and entertainment venue is expected to open...

