ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Judge makes final ruling in Jackson garbage contract case

By Jailen Leavell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JlRSI_0f5n7wZz00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Sunday, April 10, Special Judge Jess Dickinson issued a new ruling in Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba’s lawsuit against the Jackson City Council over the garbage contract.

Judge Dickinson said he would adopt his April 1st ruling and would not address the question as it relates to the mayor’s veto power.

Hearing held on status of Jackson garbage contract

The ruling came after the judge vacated his March 31st ruling, which included a footnote that said the mayor could veto a ‘no’ vote. In the new ruling, the judge said the question over the mayor’s veto power was never asked, and he should have never addressed it.

The new ruling comes days after Dickinson held a hearing with attorneys at the Hinds County Chancery Court to determine whether he should address the question.

Waste Management was also present during the hearing in court on Friday. The company filed a motion asking to be dismissed from the case.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the mayor’s office for an update on garbage collection. As of Monday morning, we have not heard back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Free gas giveaway for seniors to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free gas giveaway for seniors and those with disabilities will be held in Jackson on Wednesday, March 23. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. at the Chuk Stop Food Mart located at 3165 Robinson Street. The organizers of the event are 90.1 FM WMPR, Coffee and Conversation and Wanda […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Councilmembers ask judge for removal from mayor’s suit over garbage service

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three Jackson City Council members asked to be removed from the mayor’s lawsuit regarding the capital city’s next garbage collection contract. The city council’s attorney, Deshun Martin, filed a motion on Tuesday, March 22 for Judge Jess Dickinson to dismiss Councilwoman Angelique Lee, Councilman Brian Grizell and Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay from […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

2nd lawsuit filed against Jackson City Council over garbage contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s garbage contract with Waste Management is expected to expire on April 1, 2022. The Jackson City Council is now facing a secondary lawsuit. The council met behind closed doors on Thursday, March 24 for almost two hours before deciding on a new attorney to represent them in […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WTOK-TV

Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A prominent attorney and former candidate for Mississippi Governor has passed away. John Arthur Eaves, Sr., ran for Mississippi governor three times. He is best known for representing clients across the state, nation, and internationally. His son John Arthur Eaves, Jr., tells us one of the cases...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Jackson City#The Jackson City Council#Waste Management#Wjtv 12 News
WJTV 12

Jackson police arrest man for murder after confrontation over $5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to a homicide that happened on Friday, April 1. Police said Jaquanus Harvey McGee was arrested just before 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6 in connection to the shooting death of Wendell Knowles, 40. According to Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn, Knowles was […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Four wanted for robbing Jackson Family Dollar

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify four people wanted in connection to an armed robbery. Police said the armed robbery happened around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30 at the Family Dollar store on Terry Road. Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477 or submit an […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy