ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland

Mimi Reinhardt, secretary who typed up Schindler's list during WWII, dies at 107

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o7Oqk_0f5n7U3l00

April 11 (UPI) -- Mimi Reinhardt, the secretary who typed up the famous list for Oskar Schindler that saved 1,200 Jewish people during World War II, has died, her family said. She was 107.

Reinhardt was chosen by Schindler, a German businessman, to compile a list of Jewish people to work for him at his factories. Schindler had convinced Nazi leaders to let him keep the people on the list as a way to spare them from death at concentration camps between 1942 and 1945.

Her family said that Reinhardt died on Friday near Tel Aviv, Israel, and was buried on Sunday.

Born as Carmen Koppel in Vienna in 1915, Reinhardt and her family were taken during the war to a concentration camp in Plaszow, Poland, where she met Schindler and became his personal secretary because of her skills in shorthand.

During the war, Schindler was able to convince German officers to divert Jewish people who were originally intended to be sent to Auschwitz to his camp at Czechoslovakia to make munitions. According to Schindler, who spent a great deal of his own money on bribes and black market items to keep up the ruse, his Jewish workers never produced a single weapon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jqqK0_0f5n7U3l00

"It was a gamble as far as we were concerned," Reinhardt said once, according to the New York Daily News. "To go with Schindler was no guarantee of anything.

"We didn't believe that Schindler would really succeed in saving us. He was just taking us to a different camp. Who knew? We took a chance only because we believed in Schindler."

Schindler is credited with saving about 1,200 Jewish people from the Holocaust.

Author Thomas Keneally later detailed the story in the 1982 novel Schindler's List -- which was developed into a 1993 motion picture by Steven Spielberg. The film won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Spielberg. Actor Liam Neeson, who portrayed Schindler, was nominated for Best Actor.

After the war, Reinhardt moved to Morocco and later to New York City, where she lived for 50 years before returning to Israel. Schindler died in 1974 at the age of 66.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

96-year-old who endured four concentration camps during the Holocaust killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine

Boris Romanchenko, a 96-year-old Holocaust survivor, was killed last Friday in Kharkiv, Ukraine, when Russian forces shelled the city, according to Ukraine's Defense Ministry. During World War II, Romanchenko survived the concentration camps at Buchenwald, Dora-Mittelbau, Peenemünde and Bergen-Belson, the memorials for the Buchenwald and Dora-Mittelbau camps said Monday.
MILITARY
Deadline

‘Schindler’s List’ Actress Who Played Film’s “Little Girl In The Red Coat” Is Now 32 And Helping Ukrainian Refugees Enter Poland

Click here to read the full article. Oliwia Dabrowska was about 3 years old when she became an indelible part of cinema history in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning classic Schindler’s List. As the little girl in the red coat walking through the Krakow Ghetto untouched as its residents are being “liquidated” by German troops, she was not only the only color in the otherwise black-and-white film, she also symbolized much of the film’s complicated dance between hope and hopelessness, violence and compassion, guilt and innocence. Schindler’s List was, of course, the story of a Nazi party member who helped thousands of Jews...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Holocaust survivor, Gerda Weissman Klein, dies age 97

Gerda Weissman Klein was only a teenager when Nazis invaded Poland and she was separated from her family and sent to a concentration camp. After being liberated by American troops, Weissman Klein spent her life keeping the memory of the Holocaust alive, eventually being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.April 10, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Waving a Nazi flag or showing memorabilia bearing swastikas will FINALLY be made illegal as far-right groups grow across Australia

Waving a Nazi flag or displaying memorabilia bearing swastikas will be criminalised in NSW with the state government preparing laws to ban the hateful symbol. Attorney-General Mark Speakman has indicated the government is committed to introducing its own bill to criminalise the public display of Nazi symbols in order to 'provide an additional safeguard to the existing protections in NSW against vilifying conduct'.
AUSTRALIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Oskar Schindler
Person
Thomas Keneally
Person
Steven Spielberg
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concentration Camps#Jewish#German#Nazi#The New York Daily News
thesource.com

Missing Russian Model Who Criticized Putin Found Dead In Suitcase

According to several confirmed reports, the Russian model who went missing after a video of her criticizing Putin went viral, has been found dead a year after her disappearance. Gretta Vedler put out a video criticizing the Russian leader, saying, “Given the fact that Putin went through a lot of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
World War II
The Independent

Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were ‘tired of life’

Sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier decided to end their lives at a Swiss assisted dying clinic after becoming “tired of life”, according to an advocate who was advising them.Dr Ammouri, a palliative care doctor aged 54, and Ms Frazier, 49, had been suffering from medical “frustrations” such as chronic insomnia, vertigo and back pain, Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent.The sisters had intended to travel from their home in Arizona to Switzerland in early 2021, but the trip was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, he said.They first contacted Exit, a non-profit assisted dying support group, in...
HEALTH
allthatsinteresting.com

Mysteries behind painted skeletons at "the oldest city in the world" unlocked, evidence of giant prehistoric camels discovered, rare Revolutionary War medal brought to auction.

Researchers Uncover The Bizarre Burial Rituals Of Çatalhöyük, “The Oldest City In The World”. No one knows why, after prospering in present-day Turkey for 1,400 years, the city of Çatalhöyük was quickly abandoned in 5700 B.C.E. Some experts believe that this once-egalitarian community descended into widespread violence as agriculture developed and social stratification set in. And archaeologists may have just uncovered some of the grim funerary rituals used to bury both the victims of that violence as well as countless others who perished at Çatalhöyük over the course of more than a millennium.
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists May Have Just Uncovered The Burial Sites Of Dozens Of Ancient British Kings

These 65 graves mostly date from the fifth and sixth centuries C.E., the period of the mythical King Arthur — and one of these graves may actually be his. Archaeologists have long grappled with a historical mystery: the strange absence of British kings’ graves from post-Roman Britain. Now, new research suggests that up to 65 royal graves from the fifth and sixth centuries have been hiding in plain sight, largely unadorned and tucked within regular cemeteries.
SCIENCE
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Extinction is coming!... but it won’t be the end of the world. A history of Earth suggests humanity will eventually die out — but new life forms will evolve to take our place

Dig deep below contemporary London gravel to the clay, and you will find astonishing fossilised remains of crocodiles, sea turtles and early relatives of horses. They lived in an epoch when London was ‘forests of mangrove palm and pawpaw, and waters rich in seagrass and giant lily pads, a warm, tropical paradise’.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Robb Report

A 700-Year-Old Sarcophagus Was Just Discovered Beneath the Notre-Dame Cathedral

Click here to read the full article. Several ancient tombs, including a 14th-century lead sarcophagus, have been found beneath the floor of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, offering new insights into the history of Paris’s famed landmark. The discoveries were made during excavation works inside the church in anticipation of the reconstruction of the church’s spire, which collapsed during the 2019 blaze. A team of archaeologists was present to ensure the historic structure was not damaged during the survey. “The floor of the transept crossing has revealed remains of remarkable scientific quality,” Roselyne Bachelot, France’s Culture Minister, said in a statement. The French culture...
RELIGION
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
332K+
Followers
54K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy