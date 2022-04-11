ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local teacher nominated for National History Day Teacher of the Year

By By Gem Innovation Schools
Two Idaho teachers were nominated for the Patricia Behring National History Day Teacher of the Year award. Gem Prep: Pocatello (GPP) charter school teacher, Ms. Sara Olds, was nominated in the junior division of the National History Day (NHD) National Contest. Each year, more than 30,000 teachers participate in this competition along with over half million students.

“This award recognizes the very best educators from across the nation and beyond,” said National History Day Executive Director Dr. Cathy Gorn. “These educators are leaders and innovators in the teaching of history, and we are all the more impressed because of the extended difficult teaching circumstances due to the pandemic during the last year.”

This year, Twenty-three of Ms. Old’s students ranked in the regional finals with 16 ranking high enough to move on to the state competition. Finalists are working right now to refine and finalize their submissions for the next phase of competition.

Above: Ms. Olds working with two student finalists Jenna Moncur and Emmalyn Allento refine their entries before submitting to the national competition.

Students who participate in NHD build skills that are key to success in college, career, and citizenship. NHD teaches critical thinking, writing, and research skills. Students learn to speak publicly, collaborate with team members, communicate ideas effectively with diverse audiences, manage their time, and persevere through challenges.

The national teacher of the year winner will be announced June 18, 2022 at the National History Day National Contest Awards Ceremony to be held virtually.

