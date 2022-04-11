ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin County, MS

Rez Life Crawfish Festival set for May 7

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=326kG8_0f5n5zIa00

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Rez Life Crawfish Festival will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lakeshore Park in Rankin County.

Organizers announced there will be live music, food trucks, beer and crawfish at the event. The following musicians will perform at the festival:

  • 12:00 p.m. – Joseph LaSalla
  • 2:00 p.m. – Acoustic Crossroads
  • 5:30 p.m. – Lisa Mills
Taylor Hicks and the Delta Funk Revival performing live in Jackson

According to organizers, the festival is a kid and pet friendly event. Attendees are asked to bring chairs or blankets. No outside food, drinks or coolers are allowed during the event.

The cost to attend is $5.00 per person. Children 12 and under will be allowed to attend for free. Tickets will only be sold at the gate the day of the event.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Downtown Crawfish Jam set for April 23

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Downtown Crawfish Jam Music Festival will return Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Walthall Park in Hattiesburg. The event will feature live music from local and regional bands. Music is set to start at 11:00 a.m. and run until 5:30 p.m. There will also be food and beverages. There will be […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rankin County, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
WDAM-TV

Irish Italian Festival set for Saturday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The 19th annual Irish Italian Festival is set for Saturday at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. The church is located at 3117 W. Fourth St., Hattiesburg. Saturday mass has been moved up an hour to 4 p.m.. The festival is scheduled to begin at 5...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippians react to confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, April 7, making her the first Black woman to sit on the nation’s highest court. After a 53-47 bipartisan vote, Brown Jackson will take the seat in Summer 2022 when Justice Stephen Breyer retires. Brown Jackson will be […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hicks
WJTV 12

Jackson police arrest man for murder after confrontation over $5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to a homicide that happened on Friday, April 1. Police said Jaquanus Harvey McGee was arrested just before 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6 in connection to the shooting death of Wendell Knowles, 40. According to Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn, Knowles was […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman wanted for shoplifting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a woman in connection to a felony shoplifting incident. Police said the woman stole $1,543.99 worth of perfume/cologne from a business on Saturday, March 12 around 6:45 p.m. If anyone has any information about the suspect, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crawfish#Beer#Live Music
WJTV 12

2 women arrested after tip leads to body buried in Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested two women after a body was discovered buried in Clinton. On Monday, April 4, police said they received a tip that a man had been killed in Jackson, and his body had been buried on Magnolia Road near Cynthia Road. When officers arrived at the location, they found […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Four wanted for robbing Jackson Family Dollar

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify four people wanted in connection to an armed robbery. Police said the armed robbery happened around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30 at the Family Dollar store on Terry Road. Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477 or submit an […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Tupelo couple sues north Mississippi hospital for alleged balance billing

TUPELO, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – A Tupelo couple is suing a north Mississippi hospital and its affiliates over an alleged balance-billing scheme that cost them nearly $50,000.  Balance billing is illegal under a state law passed in 2013. The law states that if a health care provider accepts payment from a health insurance company on […]
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Adams County man sentenced for abusing three-month-old baby

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – An Adams County man has been sentenced to 30 years for child abuse. According to the District Attorney’s office, Davion Minor entered an open plea for the abuse of a three-month-old baby. The child stopped breathing while being transported to the hospital but was revived by AMR personnel. The baby suffered […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

As Mississippi cities opt out of medical marijuana, business hopefuls shut out

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Mississippians hoping to start medical marijuana businesses are up against a new obstacle: city aldermen.  Despite voters overwhelmingly passing Initiative 65 to create a medical marijuan program in November 2020, the state supreme court struck it down on constitutional technicality. After months of uncertainty, Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Employee dies in Vicksburg industrial accident

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – An employee died in a industrial accident in Vicksburg on Sunday, March 20. Vicksburg police responded to the scene around 8:45 a.m. to the Riverside Stoneyard at 657 Dorsey Street. Officers found that an employee had been fatally injured. The Warren County Coroner said the employee was identified as 47-year-old Lawrence […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy