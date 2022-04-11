Rez Life Crawfish Festival set for May 7

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Rez Life Crawfish Festival will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lakeshore Park in Rankin County.

Organizers announced there will be live music, food trucks, beer and crawfish at the event. The following musicians will perform at the festival:

12:00 p.m. – Joseph LaSalla

2:00 p.m. – Acoustic Crossroads

5:30 p.m. – Lisa Mills

According to organizers, the festival is a kid and pet friendly event. Attendees are asked to bring chairs or blankets. No outside food, drinks or coolers are allowed during the event.

The cost to attend is $5.00 per person. Children 12 and under will be allowed to attend for free. Tickets will only be sold at the gate the day of the event.

