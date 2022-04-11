ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Man Wounded Several Times in Monday Morning Shooting in Antioch

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Antioch Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning in the City of Antioch. According to preliminary information, a male was gunned down in the 4600 block of Ridgeline Drive at 5:38 am Monday. The victim was wounded several times in the incident. According to several...

Comments / 8

liberalism is mental
3d ago

this what happens would you have a mayor that is soft on crime let the criminals run wild through the city he has destroyed our city there hasn't been this much violence in this city since he took over he is ruining our city he's allowing a felon run her mouth and allow it these criminals portray in our community

