Bakersfield, CA

Pitbull to perform in Bakersfield Sep. 29

By Jason Kotowski
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Superstar rapper Pitbull will bring his “Can’t Stop Us Now” tour to Mechanics Bank Arena on Sept. 29.

The singer, who has sold more than 25 million albums, will be joined by Jamaican dancehall rapper Sean Paul, according to a Live Nation news release.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com . Register now for early access to tickets at www.pitbullmusic.com/tour .

