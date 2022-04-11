Eddie Brunswick

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ronald “Tinny” Golden Eddy Sr., age 65 of Black Bear Run, Mannington, West Virginia, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at his home. He was born December 21, 1956, at Hawks Nest in Mannington, a son of the late Edward and Martha Eddy.
Luster African American Heritage Museum is inviting volunteers to help with a cleanup April 23 at Evergreen Cemetery in Bartow.
The cemetery, located at the northwest corner of State Road 60 and Baker Street, is one of the oldest Black burial grounds in Polk County, the museum said in a news release.
...
Comments / 0