Chicago, IL

Korean American Icon Parachute Teases New Look While Inching Toward Reopening

By Naomi Waxman
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParachute, the decorated Korean American restaurant in Avondale that’s remained closed since the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, has as of late been the subject of much puzzlement among local diners and drinkers. The extended temporary closure, coupled with an in-between recognition from Michelin, which in early April listed the...

