ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Pet scams: How to avoid getting conned

By Sarah Darmanjian
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WofGN_0f5n4SKW00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- Americans love their pets as shown by the number of pets in homes. Approximately 70% of U.S. households now have one, according to the American Pet Products Association 2021-2022 National Pet Owners Survey .

Baby animals a welcome spring tradition at Averill Park farm

As they did with other forms of fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic, scammers took the opportunity in 2020 to take advantage of people seeking furry companions. There were 337 complaints of puppy scams in November 2020, compared to 77 reports in November 2019, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB). People reported losing an average of $750 on pet scams.

The International Pet and Animal Transportation Association (IPATA) website allows people to report pet scams. More than 100 were reported last month in March, according to their database. However, there are warning signs to watch out for when shopping for a pet online or searching for a pet to adopt.

How to avoid the top 10 NY consumer fraud complaints

Pet adoption scams, or rehoming scams, lure people in through advertisements saying a pet needs a new home (to be rehomed). There are several giveaways that can clue people into a potential scam, said the Animal League Defense Fund (ALDF).

Rehoming warning signs

  • An ad that doesn’t include information about the pet’s personality, behavior, and health or an ad with spelling and grammatical errors
  • The person rehoming a pet does not ask for information as a reputable rescue would including someone’s history of pet ownership, if the potential adopter has children, is allowed to have a pet (if renting), and other pertinent questions
  • Suspicious contact information, photos, or descriptions ie. the person refuses to talk on the phone and will only communicate through text or email, an email address with an unrecognizable email provider
  • People rehoming a sick or stolen pet will sometimes request to meet in public rather than at their home, say a third person will deliver the pet, not allow a potential adopter to meet the pet, or say the pet must be shipped
  • An adoption fee that is more than $500
Indian Ladder Farms holding Baby Animal Days

Some tactics used by individuals in rehoming scams are also used in puppy scams. People should do plenty of research before buying a pet online, said the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP). They said to watch out for the following when deciding to buy a pet online:

  • An asking price for a pet that is far below the normal rate for that breed
  • The seller insists the pet is shipped and rejects the buyer’s offers to pick up the pet
  • Emails from the seller or shipping company have improper spelling and grammar
  • The seller demands the pet be paid for by money transfer (such as Western Union or MoneyGram), gift card, or prepaid debit card
  • The seller demands more money for things like insurance, pet food, veterinary care, or a special crate before the pet is shipped
Cub rescued by Greenfield police after mama and two cubs struck and killed by car

The American Kennel Club (AKC) said it’s okay to ask for proof from a breeder, request an in-person meeting or video chat, check referrals or reviews, ask questions, and get documentation. Patience is also important. If a seller is being aggressive, AKC said this could be a warning it’s a scam.

Pet scams can be reported to the BBB Scam Tracker and the IPATA website . People can also search for scams on the IPATA website. It lists scam reports by name, email address, and website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Troy heroin dealer sentenced to 6+ years in prison

Sherrod Johnson, known by some as "Rod", age 28, of Troy, was sentenced Tuesday to 81 months in prison for possessing and intending to distribute heroin on separate occasions in 2019 and 2020, and for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in 2020.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Doncic has 39 points, 11 rebounds, 16th tech in Mavs’ win

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 39 points, 11 rebounds and his 16th technical foul of the season for the Dallas Mavericks, who will open the playoffs at home for the first time since 2011 after their 128-78 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. The Mavericks...
PORTLAND, OR
NEWS10 ABC

Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James arrested

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested the suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Wednesday, the day after he allegedly opened fire on a train, shooting 10 people, officials said. “We got him!” Mayor Eric Adams said. Frank R. James, 62, had been identified as a person of interest on Tuesday and then upgraded to a suspect in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Reader's Digest

Is Love Bombing the Newest Scam to Avoid?

Everyone wants to be swept off their feet in a new relationship, but there can be too much of a good thing. With examples like the Tinder Swindler and West Elm Caleb in the news lately, experts are warning that a partner’s lavish gifts and grand gestures may not be about romance—they could be something called love bombing.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Averill Park, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Most Common Rental Scams and How to Avoid Them

Let’s face it, the rental world is not immune to scammers. In fact, you might have had your own experience with a rental scam or heard stories from friends, family, and coworkers about theirs. Although we never think it could happen to us, we are all vulnerable to scam artists. Luckily, there are ways we can protect ourselves from the most simplistic to the quite sophisticated scammer. Read on to find out how to avoid the most common rental scams.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Scams#Pet Owners#Rrb Americans#Ipata#Aldf
The Staten Island Advance

How to avoid Ukraine charity scams, cybersecurity threats

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- State officials are warning New Yorkers about charity scams and increased cybersecurity threats related to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The warning comes as New York State Division of Consumer Protection has learned of fraudulent requests for charitable relief money to support victims of the war.
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

Doncic can play in Mavs’ finale after NBA rescinds 16th tech

Luka Doncic will be able to play for the Dallas Mavericks in their regular-season finale after the NBA office rescinded his 16th technical foul of the season Saturday, wiping out an automatic one-game suspension. The Mavericks, already guaranteed opening the playoffs at home, host San Antonio on Sunday night. They...
DALLAS, TX
NEWS10 ABC

Treatment for opioid addiction often brings discrimination

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Danielle Russell was in the emergency department at an Arizona hospital last fall, sick with COVID-19, when she made the mistake of answering completely when she was asked what medications she was on. “I said yes, I was taking methadone,” said Russell, a doctoral student who...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

3 churches in Ukraine contemplate faith, hope and charity

BORODYANKA, Ukraine (AP) — It’s almost Easter in Ukraine, where a trio of churches on the far edges of the capital considered faith, hope and charity on Sunday. In Bucha, shocked into silence by atrocities that left bodies in the streets, about two dozen of the faithful gathered for the service while the exhumation of bodies continued from a mass grave in the churchyard.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
AARP
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy