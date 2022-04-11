ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

How Amazon, Disney And Others Are Beating Netflix At Its Own Game: Analyst

By Shanthi Rexaline
 3 days ago
Amazon Prime has gained 2-percentage-point share since October. The average number of streaming services used increased to 3.5 per consumer. Streaming giant Netflix, Inc. NFLX is slowly and steadily ceding its dominant market positioning, according to a survey by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The results were based on a survey...

