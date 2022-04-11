ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

Flu cases on the rise in Nueces County

KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
The Centers for Disease Control has released its weekly flu report, and the numbers are up in Nueces County.

The most recent numbers are from the week of March 27 to April 2. The data shows 350 positive cases of Type-A flu and 20 of Type-B flu.

According to health officials, that's an increase from 221 cases from the week prior.

A month ago, there were only 75 cases, but the Department of State Health Services in Texas says the number of people reporting flu-like illness has decreased.

But something health officials are seeing is a shift in the peak number of cases, which, the CDC says, usually occurs between December and February.

"Flu will really start to increase around Jan. 15. It will peak on Valentine's Day and will be gone by Easter, but this year all that has shifted by four weeks. Also, we're just peaking right now," said Dr. James Mobley, MD.

Dr. James Mobley says when COVID-19 cases are high, the number of flu cases is low.

Currently, Nueces County is experiencing the opposite effect, with both COVID cases and flu cases rising.

The CDC recommends the flu shot for everyone ages 6 months and older to keep cases down.

Dr. Mobley says most local pharmacies should have vaccines available for those in need.

Health
