ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

Masterworks notes upcoming events

The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago

BELLEVILLE — The Masterworks Chorale has three upcoming events.

Masterworks Children’s Chorus will present Voices of Spring at 7 p.m. April 24 at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon, Illinois. The concert will feature music of many styles, in many languages: German art songs by Mozart and Schubert, selections from the French opera repertory, spirituals, Jewish folk music and vocal jazz.

For tickets visit singmasterworks.org or call 618-791-7122.

The Masterworks Chorale and soprano Christine Brewer will present a Master Class Evening at 7 p.m. April 29 at Saint Paul United Church of Christ in Belleville. The free event, part of a weekend concert residency with Brewer, will feature performances by principal singers of the Masterworks Chorale. Brewer will offer critiques on the performances which will include music from Bizet’s Carmen, Mozart’s Magic Flute and other selections.

The grand finale features Brewer and the Masterworks Chorale in A Night at the Opera at 7 p.m. on May 1 at the church. The event will include solo selections by Mozart and Lehar performed by Brewer and the Masterworks Chorale will perform Borodin’s dynamic Polovtsian Dances and Verdi’s Anvil Chorus.

The events are sponsored by the Illinois Arts Council Agency and the Saint Paul Fine Arts Series. Standard COVID protocol may be in effect; patrons are requested to arrive with a mask.

For more information, visit www.singmasterworks.org or Facebook.com/singmasterworks.

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Independent

'Celebrate Shelton' Announces Upcoming Events

SHELTON — Celebrate Shelton has announced its schedule of events for 2022, which includes the first time Food Trucks on the River has taken place since the pandemic. Eager to get back to a full roster of in-person events, Celebrate Shelton creators Nicole Heriot-Mikula, Michael Skrtic, and Jimmy Tickey said, ​“We are excited to get back to providing high quality concerts, community gatherings, and seasonal events that improve arts engagement for the Shelton community.”
SHELTON, CT
WNCT

Music festival Spazzfest XIII's owner speaks on upcoming event

WNCT's Ryan Harper spoke with Jeff Blinder, owner of Spazzfest XIII, a local music festival in Greenville that starts March 23th- March 26th. Music festival Spazzfest XIII’s owner speaks on upcoming …. Luck of the businesses: Double dose of good news …. Headliners announced for 2022 PirateFest. New peer...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Belleville, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
O'fallon, IL
City
Belleville, IL
The Telegraph

Steely Dan tribute comes to Edwardsville Friday

EDWARDSVILLE - Brooklyn Charmers will make a stop at The Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville at 8 p.m. Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16. Based in Chicago, Brooklyn Charmers are a Steely Dan tribute band comprised of some of Chicago's top players. With masterful precision and obsessive dedication to the music, Brooklyn Charmers injects a new energy into the beloved catalogue; bridging the gap between new and lifelong fans alike. ​Steely Dan's blend of rock and jazz, along with their infectious hooks and poignant lyrics, put them in another league in the eyes of critics and fans. Their prolific and consistent output throughout the 1970's cements them as classic rock royalty. Brooklyn Charmers are excited to carry the torch into the new generation.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

LCCC Radio hosts CMHS students

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s (LCCC) Radio Broadcasting program hosted a group of 22 students from Civic Memorial High School April 6. The students received a tour of the broadcasting department and WLCA studios, where they learned about radio and podcast production. The students even had the opportunity to interview L&C President Ken Trzaska during a Facebook livestream.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

All 'Bout' Kids Dance moves to JAC

ALTON -- Jacoby Arts Center (JAC) is a dance destination. The popular All "Bout" Kids (ABK) Dance, founded and owned by Dominique Williams, held the first two years at the YWCA of Alton, is now at JAC. "I am thrilled to have ABK Dance Company join us at Jacoby," said JAC Executive Director Rachel Lappin. "Dominique provides programs that are focused on the art of dance and having fun, not necessarily competition.
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folk Music#Arts Council#Vocal Jazz#Fine Arts#The Masterworks Chorale#Assisi Catholic Church#German#French#Jewish#Soprano Christine Brewer#Covid#Facebook Com
The Telegraph

Take 5: Cool ideas for the weekend

On Thursday, the Garden Bros. Circus begins four days of shows at the TriCity Speedway, 5100 Naeoki Road, in Granite City. Begun more than 100 years ago, the circus is now managed by the third generation of the same family and features three rings of action, including the Olate Performing Dogs as seen on America's Got Talent. (Garden Bros. Circus)
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Evening of jazz set in Alton April 19

ALTON – The Alton High School Jazz Band and the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Concert Jazz Band will perform together at Faith Fellowship Church, 4719 Seminary Road, in Alton at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, to benefit the Missouri-Illinois Music and Arts Consortium (MIMAC)
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
The Telegraph

Sporting clays event set May 14

BRIGHTON — The Second Annual Ray Botterbush Memorial Sporting Clays Shoot is planned May 14 at Nilo Farms in Brighton. Nilo is the Olin Corporation’s and Winchester Ammunition’s nationally known hunting and shooting facility.
BRIGHTON, IL
The Telegraph

Feeling the joy of Easter

On Easter Sunday I always wore a new dress to church.   My shoes didn't tie like everyday sneakers. They were secured with a single strap across the top of my lace-cuffed socks and buckled on the outside edge of each shoe.   My fingernails, ragged and uneven from swing set chain rubs and tree-climbing scrapes, were painted globby pink.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Jerseyville fish fry set April 15

JERSEYVILLE – The BackStoppers of Jersey County, Inc. are having their inaugural fish fry fundraiser Friday, April 15, 3-7 p.m., at Four Brothers Sports Bar & Grill, 207 Krause Drive, in Jerseyville (Tri County Bowl).
JERSEYVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Stations of the Cross planned in Alton

ALTON – Main Street United Methodist Church will host a Stations of the Cross self-guided walk 1-5 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Haskel Park just off Henry Street in Alton. The walk is in observation of Good Friday. Main Street UMC is inviting the community to join in observing the holy day.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

It's a woof life

ALTON - The sign advised, "Beware of dog," but it didn't say which one. The caution on Wednesday didn't seem to match the temperament of the dogs standing around in a yard on Vine Street in Alton. The group of furry friends mostly just seemed bored as they watched traffic pass by in the light rain. Better dog days are in the forecast, with sunny skies and a high temperature in the low 60s forecast for Thursday. Sunday brings another chance of rain, and another cold weather caution for spring plants.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy