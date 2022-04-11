Masterworks notes upcoming events

BELLEVILLE — The Masterworks Chorale has three upcoming events.

Masterworks Children’s Chorus will present Voices of Spring at 7 p.m. April 24 at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon, Illinois. The concert will feature music of many styles, in many languages: German art songs by Mozart and Schubert, selections from the French opera repertory, spirituals, Jewish folk music and vocal jazz.

For tickets visit singmasterworks.org or call 618-791-7122.

The Masterworks Chorale and soprano Christine Brewer will present a Master Class Evening at 7 p.m. April 29 at Saint Paul United Church of Christ in Belleville. The free event, part of a weekend concert residency with Brewer, will feature performances by principal singers of the Masterworks Chorale. Brewer will offer critiques on the performances which will include music from Bizet’s Carmen, Mozart’s Magic Flute and other selections.

The grand finale features Brewer and the Masterworks Chorale in A Night at the Opera at 7 p.m. on May 1 at the church. The event will include solo selections by Mozart and Lehar performed by Brewer and the Masterworks Chorale will perform Borodin’s dynamic Polovtsian Dances and Verdi’s Anvil Chorus.

The events are sponsored by the Illinois Arts Council Agency and the Saint Paul Fine Arts Series. Standard COVID protocol may be in effect; patrons are requested to arrive with a mask.

For more information, visit www.singmasterworks.org or Facebook.com/singmasterworks.



