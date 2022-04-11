ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Walgreen's role in Florida's opioid crisis on trial in Pasco County

By Erik Waxler
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07WsOd_0f5n3O9T00

The trial for a major lawsuit about the opioid crisis in Florida began Monday morning in a Pasco County courtroom.

Attorney General Ashley Moody showed up in court herself Monday morning to join state lawyers as their civil trial against Walgreen began.

WFTS

RECOMMENDED:

Her office will try and prove that Walgreens’ business practices were a major cause of Florida’s opioid crisis over the last 20 years.

“We have a very strong case. We are very committed to presenting that and making that known in court,” said Moody.

The trial is in Pasco County because the state is focusing on a Walgreens in Hudson they said dispensed 2.2 million doses of oxycodone. Hudson’s population is about 12,000.

“The experts will explain how Walgreen’s worked with opioid manufacturers like Perdue Pharma to increase the supply of opioids in Florida. They will testify how once the government tried to crack down on the opioid crisis Walgreens mislead the public and Florida officials,” said Assistant Attorney General Jim Webster.

Walgreens, based in Illinois, brought a team of lawyers to Florida who will argue the doctors are the ones that ordered the prescriptions and that many are to blame for the opioid crisis including the FDA.

“The pharmacist is not there to second guess the doctor to choose a different treatment that the pharmacist might think is better,” said Walgreens’ attorney Steve Derringer.

The state said from 1999 to 2020, almost 40,000 people in Florida died from opioids.

Court officials said this trial could go on for 6 to 8 weeks.

State officials report CVS and the other pharmaceutical companies have to pay the state of Florida a combined $860 million as part of their settlement. Thus far, Florida has received more than $3 billion.

Comments / 5

Related
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Warns About New Drug Called Isotonitazene

State Attorney General Ashley Moody warned Floridians of a new, deadly synthetic opioid found in Florida called Isotonitazene—commonly referred to as ISO. According to reports, ISO is approximately 20 to 100 times stronger than fentanyl—an already incredibly dangerous opioid. Similar to fentanyl, this new synthetic opioid is being mixed with other drugs and appearing in the illicit drug market—possibly in powder or pill form. Often, users have no idea that a lethal synthetic opioid is mixed into a drug until it is too late. Moody asked people to never take an illicit drug because just one pill can kill.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Pasco County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
State
Illinois State
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
Outsider.com

Alligator Kills 50 Pound Pit Bull in Florida Campus Attack

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Moody
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Oxycodone#Moody#Perdue Pharma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Sharee B.

Tennessee Nurse Overrides Medication System and Leaves Patient with Deadly Paralysis

A Tennessee-based nurse, RaDonda Vaught, was caring for a patient one day when the time came to administer medication in preparation for an MRI procedure. However, when it came time to administer the patient's medication, for the purposes of making her more comfortable throughout the procedure, she ultimately made a decision that would permanently change the course of her patients' life.
TENNESSEE STATE
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy