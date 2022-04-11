ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kid Rock Concerts Feature Video Greeting From Donald Trump

By Lauryn Schaffner
 1 day ago
Plenty of artists have unique and compelling video elements incorporated into their live performances. Kid Rock's method of choice? A personal video greeting from former President Donald Trump, which preceded the rocker's performance of the song "We the People." Rock's tour with Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad and Jason Bonham's...

97.9 WGRD

