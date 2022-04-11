At 7 Pounds, This Might Be the Lightest, Most Portable Kayak Ever

Urbanization is dramatically transforming Vietnam, ushering millions of people away from their quiet, slow-paced rural lives into cramped urban living spaces within hectic cities. Ho Chi Minh City-based architecture firm 23o5 Studio has some strong opinions about what this means for their country and culture. Encouraging people to live separately from nature isn’t progress, they argue, but “disorder and vandalism.” The mass transition away from wide-open lands dotted with fields and rivers to overcrowded cities fosters a collective anxiety that pushes people apart and leads them to spend more time alone in their homes, despite being physically close together. Could this be alleviated by designing urban homes that feel more like sanctuaries, giving residents a sense of peace and calm? The architects think so.

