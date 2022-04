WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Aaron Carter was just six years old when he left his foster family to go live with his new adoptive parents. Two months later he was dead. Factfinder 12 spent the last year asking questions about the death and what we found has us asking even more questions about who failed this child and what needs to be done so it doesn’t happen again.

