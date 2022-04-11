ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Times Square manhole explosion causes panic, cable failure to blame: officials

By 7News Staff
WJLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK CITY, NY (7News) — People panicked in Times Square Sunday after a loud bang from a manhole explosion sent people running. Con Edison confirmed to ABC News that one manhole exploded just before 7 p.m....

wjla.com

CBS New York

Firefighters battle manhole fires in Queens

NEW YORK -- Firefighters were on the scene of two manhole fires Tuesday that caused an explosion in Jamaica, Queens.Officials said it happened at around 8 a.m. in an industrial area and since there were not many people around, no injuries were reported, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported.There was damage where the explosion blew the cover off the manhole and buckled the roadway on 149th Street.There was a car parked nearby and the force of the explosion tore the back bumper right off and also shattered the back windshield.The vehicle's owner said she was thankful she wasn't inside it. She said...
QUEENS, NY
WJLA

VIDEO: 1 DC firefighter injured in raging 2-building blaze

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Fire & EMS battled a two-building blaze in the 5800 block of Georgia Avenue NW in Thursday's early morning hours. The blaze, which was reported before 1 a.m., spread to an adjacent building, both of which were vacant, according to officials. One firefighter suffered a...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Car slams into Texas gas pipeline causing massive explosion

A car struck a natural gas pipeline near an Exxon gas station in Texas, leading to an explosion and massive fire early Wednesday morning. The pipeline erupted in flames around 1 a.m., according to Mansfield Fire Department. Nearby residents were evacuated and one person was transported to Parkland Hospital after suffering from serious burn injuries, according to reports by NBCDFW.
TEXAS STATE
ABC4

Person rescued from manhole in Roy

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – A person was rescued after falling through a manhole cover on Friday in Roy. The victim was trapped near the area of 1900 W and 6000 S. officials say. Crews from Roy, Weber, and Ogden were on the scene helping to rescue the victim. The victim was transported to a local […]
ROY, UT
Accidents
Public Safety
Cars
WJLA

Girl injured in SE DC shooting: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Metro Police responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday in the 1100 block of 14th Street SE around 11 p.m. Police later confirmed a juvenile girl was shot during the incident. She was conscious and breathing and transported to a local hospital, according to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Clinton, Md. Walmart partially reopens after fire torches paper towel aisle

CLINTON, Md. (7News) — The Clinton Walmart has partially reopened after an April 1 fire tore apart a section of the store. The pharmacy, vision center, grocery, over-the-counter medicine, pet section and garden center are once again available to customers, according to a spokesperson. One person and one firefighter...
CLINTON, MD
WJLA

Overdoses suspected in 7 medical emergencies, 4 deaths in DC within 24 hours

WASHINGTON (7News) — DC Police are reporting a spike of seven medical emergencies with four deaths in a 24-hour period. The seven incidents, all in the Trinidad and Ivy City neighborhoods, are believed to be narcotics overdoses, police say. If you believe someone has overdosed, police urge you to...
HEALTH
WJLA

Man, woman and child all freed from multi-vehicle crash in DC

Three people including a child were extricated from a multi-vehicle Tuesday in DC. The crash took place on Beach Drive south of Klingle Road NW. DC Fire was able to free and transport a man, woman and female child to the hospital following the incident. The man suffered serious, non...
ACCIDENTS
WJLA

Water rescue underway after car goes into Potomac River in DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — A water rescue is underway after a car went into the Potomac River on Tuesday afternoon. The car appeared to be a DC cab. The occupied car went into the water near the 1000 block Ohio Drive SW. The car went through the barrier and was partially in the water.
POTOMAC, MD

